Tickets for Tampa: Bolts players donate nearly $200k in tickets to support area nonprofits, personal causes

Well before the home opener is played each NHL season, Tampa Bay Lightning players have already committed to giving back.

Each season, Lightning players purchase tickets to home games before donating them to area nonprofits as a thank you for bettering the Tampa Bay area.

Thirteen different Tampa Bay players combined to donate $180,000 worth of ticket packages to home games during the 2025-26 season, the most in franchise history.

“It's really great,” Lightning Foundation and Community Events Director Sarah Costello said. “It's a fun challenge for us to have that many more tickets to give out to the community. We go in with kind of no expectation, and we just let the players, their generosity and what they're talking to their families about dictate how the program goes year over year. We’ve loved to see the growth.”

On media day at the start of each season, players are presented with a list of organizations to which they can donate tickets. Some players also bring ideas of their own, supporting causes they hold close to their hearts.

The Lightning Foundation has a list of 26 impact areas they strongly support, as well as area nonprofits they help annually through the Community Heroes program and other initiatives.

“We have relationships with nonprofits that do such a wide variety of positive things in this community, and then from there, we just play matchmaker,” she said of players and their ticket program picks. “It’s a mixture of them coming to us and us providing them with a list of suggestions.”

Players purchase tickets in bulk before the season through the Lightning Foundation, and the Foundation splits the tickets between the nonprofits each game. Every home game includes anywhere from 40 to 250 tickets allotted to the player ticket program.

Causes range from afterschool programs to the Special Olympics, mental health support, military families, first responders, the Humane Society and other initiatives.

Tampa Bay’s player ticket program invites those associated with area nonprofit organizations such as impacted families, employees and volunteers to home games, allowing them to meet and engage with the players after watching the game.

Each player hosts five postgame meet-and-greets over the course of the season.

“We want them to be able to invite families or clients who they're serving, but we also know how hard people in the nonprofit community work between their staff and volunteers. We want those people to have the opportunity to enjoy a game as well, because they're working with and supporting these populations every day. We leave it up to them between inviting client families and inviting volunteer and staff families, all of whom are deserving of recognition and deserving of an opportunity to attend a Lightning game. And usually, thanks to the generosity of the players, we have enough volume that it's enough for everybody between clients' families and volunteers and staff.”

At a time when society seems to have opened the conversation surrounding mental health, the Lightning player ticket program has seen more support for the same cause over recent years.

“Over the last several seasons, mental health has been one of the strongest supported player ticket program causes,” Costello said. “Over the last three to four seasons, we've had at least three players supporting mental health, either with their whole program or with a portion of their program. It just speaks to the work that these players want to do based on their personal experiences to help continue the conversation around mental health, continue to support mental health awareness.”