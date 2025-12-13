Recap: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 - SO

The Tampa Bay Lightning came back to earn a standings point before falling to the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.

Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer gave the home team a 1-0 lead early in the first period, and another rookie in Calum Ritchie doubled the advantage later in the opening frame on an Islanders rush.

Tampa Bay entered the scoring with Darren Raddysh’s fourth goal in the team’s last three games, this one making it 2-1 on a power-play goal midway through the second period.

JJ Moser then tied the game 3:20 into the third period to force overtime before the Islanders won the game in the shootout.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 15 saves, while Ilya Sorokin made 32 for New York.

Scoring summary

First period

NYI 1, TBL 0

3:05 Matthew Schaefer (9) - Anthony Duclair, Mathew Barzal - PP

A one-timed shot from the top of a 4-on-3 power play by Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer slipped through Johansson for the opening goal.

NYI 2, TBL 0

10:16 Calum Ritchie (4) - Duclair

Anthony Duclair rushed into the zone and dropped to a trailing Calum Ritchie, who roofed his shot for a two-goal lead midway through the first period.

Shots on goal: NYI 9, TBL 8

Second period

NYI 2, TBL 1

10:13 Darren Raddysh (7) - Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel - PP

A one-timer from defenseman Darren Raddysh atop a Lightning power play got the visitors on the scoreboard on Saturday evening.

Shots on goal: TBL 17, NYI 1

Third period

NYI 2, TBL 2

3:20 JJ Moser (2) - Kucherov, Brayden Point

Tampa Bay tied the game with a shot from defenseman JJ Moser after Brayden Point won an offensive zone faceoff.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, NYI 6

Overtime

None.

Total shots: TBL 34, NYI 17

Shootout

TBL: Point

NYI: Barzal, Heineman