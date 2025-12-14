Mishkin's Extra Shift: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 - SO

This was a well-earned road point for the Lightning. They rallied from a first-period two-goal deficit against an opponent that had held them to one total goal in two previous matchups. They were able to do it by bringing an extremely high work ethic and outplaying the Islanders for the majority of the final two periods. So even though they didn’t prevail in the shootout, the Lightning extended their point streak to three games (2-0-1) and met Jon Cooper’s goal of bringing home more points (5) than games played (4) from the trip.

In last weekend’s loss to New York in Tampa, the Lightning broke a stick on the penalty kill. The Islanders tallied the eventual game-winning goal while the Lightning were down a man and a stick. A broken stick on the penalty kill occurred again early in this contest, and Matthew Schaefer scored on a four-on-three at 3:05. Later in the period, the Lightning turned the puck over in the offensive zone, and the Isles converted on the ensuing three-on-two rush. Cal Ritchie snapped a puck into the top of the net from close range at 10:16.

Down two goals with just under 50 minutes left, the Lightning dug in. They battled hard to win pucks and earn possession in the offensive zone.

Despite being outshot 9-8 in the first period, the Lightning owned a shot attempt advantage of 22-13. That differential became even more pronounced in the second period, a frame in which they outattempted the Isles, 30-8. Second-period shots on goal finished 17-1 in favor of Tampa Bay. While it’s true the Lightning benefitted from four power-play chances in the period, they also controlled five-on-five action. (Also, the Islanders had a second-period power play of their own, occurring at the start of the period. They took a penalty while on that man advantage.)

The Lightning finally broke through during a five-on-three power play. Darren Raddysh cranked a slapshot under Sorokin’s glove at 10:13. The goal extended Raddysh’s goal streak to a career-high three games. It was also his career-best seventh goal of the season. The Lightning carried momentum into the five-on-four that followed. Brayden Point, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Jake Guentzel all generated Grade-A chances that Sorokin stopped.

The Lightning still trailed entering the third but tied things at 3:20. The Islanders committed back-to-back icings. After the second of those, Point won the offensive-zone faceoff, and Nikita Kucherov fed J.J. Moser at the left circle. Moser roofed a shot over Sorokin’s glove to tie the game.

The Islanders received a power-play soon after and applied pressure, both during the man advantage and on the shifts that followed. But Jonas Johansson kept the puck out. He got help from Raddysh shortly after the PK ended. From behind the net, Casey Cizikas put the puck into the blue paint, where it hit Johansson’s skate. But Raddysh swept it away from the goal line to preserve the tie.

The Lightning controlled the second half of the third period, forcing New York to defend for much of that time. In the last minute, Raddysh hit the post. Seconds later, Sorokin stopped a Moser shot that Zemgus Girgensons deflected.

It was a fairly quiet overtime, as both teams managed to post just one shot on net. The Lightning’s shot came from Guentzel in the low slot. But he didn’t get all of the puck after a Kucherov saucer pass, and Sorokin made the save.

In the shootout, the Isles received goals from Mat Barzal and Emil Heineman to offset Point’s tally. All three were nice finishes.

There was a Lightning injury in this game, unfortunately. Emil Lilleberg left late in the second period and did not return.

The Lightning begin a four-game homestand on Monday against Florida.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Darren Raddysh — Lightning. PPG.

J.J. Moser — Lightning. Goal.