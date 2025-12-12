Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 8, Devils 4

In many of their games this year, the Lightning have defended their way to two points. In this contest, they scored their way to two points.

The Lightning received even-strength goals from all four of their forward lines. They added two power-play goals and chipped in a sixth-attacker goal during a delayed penalty call.

It was the second straight contest in which the Lightning scored early and built a multi-goal lead during the first period. Nick Paul, Darren Raddysh, Pontus Holmberg, and Jake Guentzel (power play) recorded the tallies.

The Lightning’s forechecking pressure forced turnovers and helped them create scoring chances. The same was true, however, of the New Jersey forecheck. The Lightning committed numerous defensive-zone turnovers themselves, and the Devils also generated dangerous looks. Luke Hughes scored from the right circle at the 7:00 mark—it was the Devils’ 11th shot on goal already in the game.

The Hughes goal cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1. But Holmberg answered 56 seconds later, and the Lightning extended their advantage to 4-1 before the period ended. Still, the first-period scoring chance number for both teams was high.

The second period was the Lightning’s strongest defensive frame. They dictated play for much of the 20 minutes, posting 13 shots and scoring twice. But just as importantly, they limited the Devils to just six shots and only a couple of isolated scoring looks. Jake Allen, who relieved Markstrom after the third Lightning goal, turned aside several Grade-A chances. He couldn’t stop Oliver Bjorkstrand’s point-blank shot from the side of the net or Brandon Hagel’s wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle during a delayed penalty.

The Hagel goal came 3:23 after Jesper Bratt converted on a power-play breakaway. As they did in the first period, the Lightning answered a New Jersey score with one of their own.

The Devils pressed in the third to cut into the deficit. They recorded 16 shots, several of which were high-danger chances. Angus Crookshank’s goal on a backdoor feed during a delayed penalty came early in the period and made it 6-3. Over four and a half minutes later, though, Brayden Point finished a chance from the slot, extending the lead back to 7-3.

The Lightning allowed a breakaway goal to Paul Cotter during an abbreviated four-on-four. But on the ensuing Lightning power play, Guentzel set up Bjorkstrand for a slam-dunk goal at the back post. That finally ended the scoring.

The Lightning didn’t play as well defensively as they’ve done throughout most of the season, even during their recent losing streak. But they made up for it with a dynamic offensive performance.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Nikita Kucherov — Lightning. Four assists.

Jake Guentzel — Lightning. Goal and two assists.