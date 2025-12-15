Nuts & Bolts: Battle of Florida returns to Tampa

The Lightning host their in-state rivals at Benchmark International Arena for the first time this season

TBLvsFLA_121525_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Monday:

When: Monday, December 15 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Dominic James - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Brandon Halverson

Monday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host their in-state rival Florida Panthers for the first time this 2025-26 season on Monday at Benchmark International Arena...Monday marks the second of four games between the teams this season after a 3-1 Lightning win on Nov. 15 in Sunrise...Zemgus Girgensons, Jack Finley and Emil Lilleberg all scored goals, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the win in that game... Tampa Bay is 77-66-10 all-time against the Panthers, including 42-28-12 on home ice...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader against Florida with 41-40—81 in 67 games, while Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 7-43—50 in 68 games...Nikita Kucherov has 21-27—48 in 39 games, fifth-most in TBL history... Vasilevskiy holds an 18-15-1 all-time record versus Florida with a .912 save percentage... Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a .932 save percentage as a Bolt against the Panthers and is 1-1-0 with a .926 save percentage over his career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2026 Stadium Series Collection in Store
You've seen it online, now see it in person! The Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series jersey and full merchandise collection is available now, in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, December 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, December 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Monday, December 22 vs. St. Louis Blues

