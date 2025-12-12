The Backcheck: Lightning scorefest continues with 8-4 win in New Jersey

For a second straight game, the Tampa Bay Lightning started as strong as a visiting team in the NHL can.

And for a second straight game, that quick start led to a road victory for the Bolts.

Tampa Bay exploded for four goals in the first period on Thursday and beat the New Jersey Devils 8-4 at the Prudential Center, improving to 18-11-2 this season.

The eight goals were a season-high for Tampa Bay and finished one off the franchise record for most goals in a single game.

“It's connecting well, making plays and executing when we get chances,” Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand said of Tampa Bay’s offense, which now has 14 goals over its last two games. “When you have that feeling, you’ve got to hold on to it and keep building on it.”

Nick Paul used a milestone moment to start the scoring on Thursday, getting his 100th career NHL goal 2:57 into the game for a 1-0 Lightning lead.