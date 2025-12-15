Lightning recall defenseman Steven Santini from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Santini, 30, has played in 16 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging five assists and a plus-7 rating with four penalty minutes. He has skated in 377 career AHL games between the Crunch, Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, Milwaukee Admirals, Binghamton Devils and Albany Devils, recording 21 goals and 92 points with a plus-63 rating.

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini has appeared in seven games with Tampa Bay this season, registering one assist, five hits and five blocked shots while averaging 12:01 of time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 131 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 24 points while averaging 16:53 of time on ice.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.