Recap: Panthers 5, Lightning 2

Despite a first NHL goal from defenseman Max Crozier, the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Monday at Benchmark International Arena.

Sam Reinhart gave the visitors a 1-0 advantage with a shorthanded goal on a rush chance, and Anton Lundell made it 2-0 with his shot from the right faceoff circle 3:48 into the game.

Florida added to its lead in the second period with goals from Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart before Crozier’s first NHL goal cut into the visitors’ lead. Defenseman JJ Moser then made it a 4-2 game early in the third period for the Lightning.

Florida capped the night with a goal from Carter Verhaege.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves for the Panthers, while Jonas Johansson finished with 19 for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay, now 18-12-3, next hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Scoring summary

First period

FLA 1, TBL 0

2:16 Sam Reinhart (16) - Aaron Ekblad - SH

The Panthers opened the scoring on a shorthanded 2-on-1. Forward Sam Reinhart opted to shoot from the right circle, and his shot went in through Johansson’s legpads.

FLA 2, TBL 0

3:48 Anton Lundell (10) - Seth Jones, Uvis Balinskis

After a Lightning shot hit the crossbar, Anton Lundell doubled the visitors’ lead with a shot from the right circle.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, FLA 8

Second period

FLA 3, TBL 0

11:48 Brad Marchand (19) - Carter Verhaege, Ekblad

The Panthers expanded the lead when forward Brad Marchand powered to the net to bury a netfront pass midway through the second period.

FLA 4, TBL 0

18:08 Reinhart (17) - Mackie Samoskevich - PP

The Panthers cushioned their lead with Reinhart’s second goal of the game, this time a shot from

FLA 4, TBL 1

19:27 Max Crozier (1) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brayden Point

Defenseman Max Crozier earned his first NHL goal with a shot from the point to get the Lightning on the scoreboard.

Shots on goal: FLA 13, TBL 5

Third period

FLA 4, TBL 2

2:11 JJ Moser (3) - Point, Darren Raddysh

Defenseman JJ Moser faked a slap shot before sending his snap shot into the Panthers net to reduce the lead to two goals early in the third period.

FLA 5, TBL 2

6:37 Verhaege (10) - Balinskis

The Panthers got a goal back when Verhaege powered to the net and deposited a backhand into the right half of the net.

Total shots: TBL 28, FLA 24