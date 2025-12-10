The Backcheck: Lightning trust process to split back-to-back, beat Montreal

The Tampa Bay Lightning started their week by halting a four-game losing streak and earning a split on their Canadian back-to-back.
Tampa Bay suffered a shutout loss to Toronto on Monday but quickly made up for it by ending their four-game skid with an emphatic 6-1 win in Montreal on Tuesday.
The Lightning improved to 17-11-2 this season with the split and were back atop the Atlantic Division on Wednesday morning.
The Lightning will now head to New Jersey for Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against the Devils (17-12-1) at Prudential Center before they close their road trip against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Toronto edges Lightning despite strong Johansson showing
For a fourth straight game, the scoring chances were there for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the win was not as they opened the week with Monday’s 2-0 loss to Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.
Despite the visitors dominating the earlygoing and earning quality chances on offense, it was the Maple Leafs who opened the scoring and then never conceded their advantage.
The Maple Leafs made it 1-0 with 3:34 remaining in the first period.
Lightning forward Jake Guentzel chased down Toronto defenseman Morgan Reilly on the backcheck and got a piece of the puck while the Maple Leafs entered the zone on a rush chance, but the final bounce went in favor of the hosts.
Reilly fought through the stick check, and the loose puck rolled right back to his tape near the goalmouth, where he dove to bury the game-opening goal while falling with 3:34 remaining in the first period.
“It was tough coming in after the first period without the lead…it was one of those that just looked like whoever was gonna score first was going to win, and that’s pretty much how it ended,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of the loss postgame.