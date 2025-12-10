The Backcheck: Lightning trust process to split back-to-back, beat Montreal

“A little bit unfortunate for us, especially because we’ve been playing pretty well and unfortunately losing. And tonight I thought we took a step back, honestly. It was a little disappointing, especially the desperation level we should have after dropping three straight. Thought it was a winnable game, and turned out it wasn’t.”

Tampa Bay forced Toronto goalie Dennis Hildeby into some difficult saves over the course of the game, outshooting the hosts 29 to 25.

With the Lightning attacking at 6-on-5 with 90 seconds remaining, a Darren Raddysh point shot hit the post before falling in the crease, where Hildeby covered the loose puck before the Bolts could bury the tying goal.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews closed the night with an empty-net goal in the final second of the game.

Monday marked the return of Brayden Point after a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury, and Lightning leading scorer Nikita Kucherov also returned from his one-game rest.

Tampa Bay goalie Jonas Johansson gave his team a chance to win, stopping 23 of 24 shots faced for a season-high .958 save percentage in the loss.

"I feel like it was a pretty close game, you know, chances at both ends,” Johansson said. “Tight game and we came up on the losing end. So we've got to keep our heads up and keep working."

The game marks the first of four contests between the Atlantic Division rivals this season, the next coming Feb. 25 at Benchmark International Arena.

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

Dennis Hildeby, TOR (29-save shutout) Morgan Reilly, TOR (Game-winning goal) Jonas Johansson, TBL (23 saves)

Furious first period halts losing skid in Montreal

Tampa Bay trusted the process and stopped their losing skid with an emphatic start at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

After being shut out in back to back games, Tampa Bay's offense was bountiful on Tuesday, and the visitors followed a booming beginning to a 6-1 victory over their Atlantic Division opponent.

Brayden Point’s fourth goal of the season made it 1-0 Tampa Bay only 2:27 into the game, and Pontus Holmberg doubled the visitors’ advantage with a jailbreak rush fresh out of the penalty box less than four minutes later.

A falling Oliver Bjorkstrand slid the puck to Guentzel in the defensive zone, and the latter chipped the puck to the far blue line. Point beat Montreal defenseman Jayden Struble to the bouncing puck, skated around the defender and slipped his shot inside the left goalpost for the game-opening goal.

The assist gave Guentzel his 600th career point, making him the 58th U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach the mark.

After Montreal flubbed a pass to the point, Holmberg buried the 2-0 goal fresh out of the penalty box on a breakaway. Holmberg’s second goal this season saw him deke to his forehand before firing a shot through the legs of Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes 6:03 into the game.

The Lightning put a bow on a near perfect first period with Nikita Kucherov’s 3-0 goal, this one a one-timer from the right side of the offensive zone after a pass from defenseman Max Crozier with 2:48 remaining.

The offensive downpour wasn’t over even after a goalie change for the Canadiens during the first intermission—a Lightning player familiar with Montreal pushed the lead to 4-0 against goalie Samuel Montembeault.

Kucherov shook off a pair of defenders behind the Canadiens net, where the puck found him again. He skated out to feed a dashing Charle-Edouard D’Astous near the left goalpost, and the defenseman tapped the puck under the legpads of Montembeault 2:43 into the middle frame.