Lightning recall defenseman Declan Carlile from AHL Syracuse

Carlile has skated in nine games with the Lightning this season

251211-Carlile-PR
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 25, has skated in nine games with the Lightning this season, recording one goal with a plus-1 rating. He has averaged 12:53 in ice time per game. Carlile has appeared in 13 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, netting two goals with a plus-4 rating.

A native of Hartland, Michigan, Carlile has appeared in 16 games with Syracuse this season and leads all Crunch defensemen for assists (9), points (11), shots (46) and power-play goals (1), while ranking second for penalty minutes (27). He has played in 211 career AHL contests, all with Syracuse, registering 24 goals and 81 points with a plus-52 rating.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensemen was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.

