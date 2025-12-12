Nuts & Bolts: On Long Island to finish the trip

The Lightning and Islanders meet for the third time in 12 days

251212-Nuts-Bolts-TBL
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the New York Islanders on Saturday:

When: Saturday, December 13 - 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: UBS Arena - Elmont, NY
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Brandon Halverson

Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will close their season series against the New York Islanders when they visit UBS Arena on Saturday...The Islanders took a Dec. 2 home game 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 victory on Dec. 6 in Tampa...Forward Dominic James has the lone Lightning goal against the Islanders this season...Goalie Jonas Johansson made 17 saves on 18 shots for a .944 save percentage on Dec. 6, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves on 22 shots faced on Dec. 2 for a .917 save percentage... Tampa Bay is 60-47-10 all-time against New York, including 26-29-3 on the road...Vincent Lecavalier (23-23—46) is tied with Steven Stamkos (22-24—46) as Tampa Bay’s franchise scoring leader against the Islanders, while Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with his scoring line of 11-26—37 in 33 games...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 14-5-1 with a .937 save percentage and three shutouts against the Islanders, while Johansson is 1-2-0 with an .875 save percentage as a Bolt...Johansson is 1-4-0 with an .877 save percentage in his NHL career against the Islanders.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2026 Stadium Series Pre-Sell
The 2026 Stadium Series game is set, you've seen the jersey, and now it's time to get your gear! The Tampa Bay Lightning Stadium Series jersey and full merchandise collection is available for pre-sell today. Shop now at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Monday, December 15 vs. Florida Panthers
Thursday, December 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, December 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

News Feed

‘A treasure chest of a jersey’: Lightning Stadium Series threads nod to Jolly Roger and Bolts lore

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 8, Devils 4

The Backcheck: Lightning scorefest continues with 8-4 win in New Jersey

Recap: Lightning 8, Devils 4

Lightning, NHL, Fanatics debut uniforms for 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Lightning recall defenseman Declan Carlile from AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Lightning trust process to split back-to-back, beat Montreal

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Canadiens 1

Recap: Lightning 6, Canadiens 1

Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

Tampa Bay Lightning capture 2025 Suncoast Emmy Awards in four categories

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continues the back-to-back in Montréal

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 0

Recap: Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 0

Lightning acquire D Ethan Samson from Philadelphia

Lightning honor November Community Heroes

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning open the back-to-back in Toronto

Lightning re-assign defenseman Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse