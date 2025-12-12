Nuts & Bolts: On Long Island to finish the trip

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the New York Islanders on Saturday:

When: Saturday, December 13 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: UBS Arena - Elmont, NY

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will close their season series against the New York Islanders when they visit UBS Arena on Saturday...The Islanders took a Dec. 2 home game 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 victory on Dec. 6 in Tampa...Forward Dominic James has the lone Lightning goal against the Islanders this season...Goalie Jonas Johansson made 17 saves on 18 shots for a .944 save percentage on Dec. 6, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves on 22 shots faced on Dec. 2 for a .917 save percentage... Tampa Bay is 60-47-10 all-time against New York, including 26-29-3 on the road...Vincent Lecavalier (23-23—46) is tied with Steven Stamkos (22-24—46) as Tampa Bay’s franchise scoring leader against the Islanders, while Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with his scoring line of 11-26—37 in 33 games...Vasilevskiy holds a career record of 14-5-1 with a .937 save percentage and three shutouts against the Islanders, while Johansson is 1-2-0 with an .875 save percentage as a Bolt...Johansson is 1-4-0 with an .877 save percentage in his NHL career against the Islanders.

The Road Ahead

Monday, December 15 vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, December 18 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Saturday, December 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes