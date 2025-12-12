‘A treasure chest of a jersey’: Lightning Stadium Series threads nod to Jolly Roger and Bolts lore

Tampa Bay Lightning fans have awaited this moment all season, and the treasure is finally here.

The Lightning on Thursday—in partnership with the NHL and Fanatics—revealed the design for their 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series jersey, which the team will wear when outdoor hockey comes to Tampa and Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1 for a matchup against the Boston Bruins.

To the person who played a central role in designing the threads on the team side, the latest addition to the Tampa Bay Sports store is one of the most “standout” jerseys in the organization’s history.

“This one's going to stand out,” Vinik Sports Group Chief Venue Officer Kevin Preast said of the threads. “And this one is going to speak to our brand with an exclamation point.”

That exclamation features a color that has never been featured on a Lightning jersey before now, a sky blue threaded between finer details that celebrate both the history of the team and the Tampa Bay area.

The Lightning organization and the NHL combined ideas for the jerseys, which aren’t merely merchandise, Preast said. They offer a chance to tell the story of Tampa and outdoor hockey in a nontraditional market, one that’s developed into one of the league’s champion cities.

When it came down to detailing the jersey, the focus was on that storytelling:

"We've got a very strong lineage of winning and being very blue and having our distinct marks. Everything is very clean, and there's not a lot of nuances to it. If you look at some of the NHL logos, they have a lot of fine lines, while ours is a very clean, bold, succinct statement. We wanted to stay with that,” Preast said.

"This is the first time we've ever hosted an outdoor game, and we're in a non-traditional market. So how do we make it big? And then we thought, ‘We've already played outside once. How do we pull some of the cues from that?’"