Recap: Lightning 8, Devils 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning had another strong start on Thursday and then held on for an 8-4 road victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

Tampa Bay is now 18-11-2 this season.

The Lightning led 4-1 after 20 minutes and set a season-high for goals in the win. Nikita Kucherov led the way with four points, and goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 33 saves.

Tampa Bay closes its road trip with a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday against the New York Islanders.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, NJD 0

2:57 Nick Paul (3) - Scott Sabourin

A Devils turnover at their own blue line gave Nick Paul the puck in the offensive zone, and he quickly fired the puck over the shoulder of New Jersey goalie Jakob Markstrom.

TBL 2, NJD 0

3:48 Darren Raddysh (6) - Nikita Kucherov

Darren Raddysh’s third goal in his last two games came on a one-timer from atop the offensive zone. His shot ripped off the left goalpost before falling into the net only 51 seconds after the opening goal.

TBL 2, NJD 1

7:00 Luke Hughes (2) - Brenden Dillon, Paul Cotter

The Devils got one goal back when defenseman Luke Hughes spun away from a Bolts player at the right point and scored on a shot into the left half of the net.

TBL 3, NJD 1

7:56 Pontus Holmberg (3) - JJ Moser, Yanni Gourde

Tampa Bay restored its multi-goal lead with a five-hole shot on the backhand from forward Pontus Holmberg.

TBL 4, NJD 1

15:01 Jake Guentzel (15) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Raddysh - PP

Tampa Bay’s power play scored for a second straight game when Jake Guentzel buried a rebound late in the first period.

Shots on goal: NJD 15, TBL 14

Second period

TBL 5, NJD 1

6:19 Bjorkstrand (3) - Guentzel - Brayden Point

Oliver Bjorkstrand found himself alone in front of the net after a pass from Guentzel and slung the puck into the top corner of the net to extend the Lightning lead.

TBL 5, NJD 2

13:12 Jesper Bratt (6) - Simon Nemec, Stefan Noesen - PP

Jesper Bratt scored on a power-play breakaway in the second period for New Jersey.

TBL 6, NJD 2

16:35 Hagel (18) - Kucherov, Declan Carlile

Brandon Hagel scored with his shot from the left corner during a delayed penalty call against the Devils.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, NJD 6

Third period

TBL 6, NJD 3

3:13 Angus Crookshank (1) - Colton White, Nemec

Angus Crookshank was left alone at the right post, where he buried the Devils’ third goal of the game.

TBL 7, NJD 3

7:55 Point (5) - Kucherov, Moser

Point scored for a second straight game by finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play at the net.

TBL 7, NJD 4

15:28 Paul Cotter (4) - Cody Glass, Hughes

New Jersey got a goal at 4-on-4 when forward Paul Cotter snuck in alone on Johansson.

TBL 8, NJD 4

15:57 Bjorkstrand (4) - Guentzel, Kucherov - PP

Bjorkstrand’s second goal of the night came at the left post on a one-timer on the power play.

Total shots: NJD 37, TBL 35