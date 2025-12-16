15 essentials from the Lightning’s Stadium Series retail drop

Stadium Series season has arrived. And while Tampa Bay’s first outdoor hockey game at Raymond James Stadium is still weeks out, an invasion of limited-edition Lightning gear is very much underway over at Tampa Bay Sports.

The Lightning’s 2025 Stadium Series line introduces many great things, including a new sky blue colorway, a bevy of Gasparilla-forward details and a bold new jersey celebrating Tampa Bay heritage.

The collection is now available online and store-wide. Here’s 15 of our favorite pieces from the lot.

hedman ss jersey

Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series #77 Victor Hedman Premium Jersey, $279.99

The Lightning's Stadium Series uniform looks even better in person, with its array of Tampa Bay-inspired details catching a brighter spotlight up close and personal. We featured the captain's above, but a multitude of players are available both in-store and online.

podium hoodie inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Blue Podium Pullover Hoodie, $89.99

The players hit the podium in this plush, midweight performance hoodie. You’ll hit new athleisure heights in yours.

locker tech tee

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Fanatics Authentic Locker Room Blue Tech Tee, $59.99

Good enough for the Bolts locker room. Good enough for working off that extra holiday tonnage.

sky blue tee

Men's Tampa Bay Lighting 2026 NHL Stadium Series Sky Blue Richmond Tee, $34.99

The Bolts’ all-new sky blue meets the Stadium Series jersey shoulder patch, featuring a skull who had an very unfortunate encounter with lightning.

sky blue hoodie

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Sky Blue Olsen Hoodies, $79.99

The softest hoodie in this blog has serious potential to become a go-to garment this winter.

white mesa zip up

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series White Mesa Full Zip, $99.99

The official full-zip of weekend strolls down Bayshore.

womens adorn hoodie

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Blue Adorn Hoodie, $89.99

The official team performance hoodie is also available in a women's cut.

quarter zip inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Fanatics Authentic Pro Locker Room Blue 1/4 Zip, $99.99

From the golf course to game day, this midweight quarter-zip was finely crafted to turn heads.

sky blue clean up hat

Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Adjustable Sky Blue Clean Up Hat, $34.99

More of that impeccable sky blue, this time for your head top.

two tone hat white

Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series 2-Tone White Adjustable Clean Up Hat, $39.99

A classic dad cap in two-tone home blue. The perfect weekender hat.

blue tone captain hat

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Adjustable Blue 2-Tone Captain Hat, $39.99

For those who dare to flat bill.

beanie knit

Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Fanatics Authentic Pro Knit with Pom, $34.99

The ultimate knit cap for hanging grill-side at the pregame tailgate.

matchup puck

Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series Match-up Puck, $12.99

A choice keepsake for the young hockey fan.

shot glass

Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series2oz Shot Glass, $11.99

A choice keepsake for the much older hockey fan.

coozie cooler

Tampa Bay Lightning 2026 Stadium Series TBL 12oz Can Cooler, $7.99

The beverages stay cold and the hands stay warm. A surefire essential for both the parade and game day.

