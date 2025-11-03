The Backcheck: Guentzel scores late, Johansson stable as Bolts push win streak to five

Why stop at four?
The Tampa Bay Lightning extended their win streak to five consecutive games with Sunday afternoon's 4-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth behind a game-winning goal from Jake Guentzel and the latest strong performance via goalie Jonas Johansson.
The Lightning had one win streak of five-plus games last season when they won eight consecutive matchups from Feb. 4 to March 1.
Tampa Bay is 6-4-2 on the season after Sunday, a game that kickstarted a three-game road trip which continues with a 9:30 p.m. matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.
The Lightning had to claw back from a first period deficit on Sunday, as Utah’s Lawson Crouse scored on a breakaway following a Lightning turnover in the offensive zone. Tampa Bay found their game shortly after the 1-0 goal and held off an Utah push.
“This team, they’re good,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Utah… “I remember last year we came in here and they tore us apart. A big thing for us was protecting the middle of the ice, and I thought we did a really good job of that. Now you know you give up a breakaway 10 minutes in, but I really liked the way we responded. Really didn’t give them too much after that. Unfortunately they tied the game there at two, but again, really wasn’t feeling crazy stress. We weren’t giving up big odd-man rushes, and then Guentz gets a big one for us and it’s fortunate we could shut it down. That’s the only way we could win tonight, and the guys played well.”