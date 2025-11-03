The Backcheck: Guentzel scores late, Johansson stable as Bolts push win streak to five

The visitors’ first goal of the night came on a give-and-go passing play between forward Yanni Gourde and defenseman Emil Lilleberg.

Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons left a drop pass for Gourde in the offensive zone, and Gourde passed to an open Lilleberg at the top of the circles. The defenseman quickly tapped the puck back to Gourde near the right goalpost, and the latter had an open net for the tying goal.

“It’s always nice to show up there, but our work is kind of just forechecking and playing simple,” Girgensons said of his line scoring, “and when you do that, usually good things will turn up.”

The goal was Gourde’s third of the season, while Lilleberg’s helper was his first point of 2025-26.

Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay its first lead on Sunday by firing his team-leading seventh goal through Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka just 2 minutes, 47 seconds into the second period.

Cirelli teed up a one-timer from atop the left faceoff circle, sending his shot into the top right corner of the net after a pass from Guentzel.

Seattle matched the score 2:21 into the third period with Kailer Yamamoto’s goal from the left faceoff circle. Defenseman Ian Cole dished a backhand pass from the right point to a waiting Yamamoto, who shelved his shot to even the game.

Guentzel’s first game-winning goal of the season came with 7:54 remaining and was the forward’s second point of the night. Guentzel circled the net and released a shot that evaded Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka inside the right goalpost.

“Just a good won draw by Tony and Pointer going to the net there to open up some space and (I) just tried to throw it on net and catch him off guard,” Guentzel said of the goal. “So, you take them as they come and you move on, and it’s a big win for us.”

With Tampa Bay defending their lead, goalie Jonas Johansson was tested late. The Lightning goaltender turned aside 11 of 12 shots in the third period, including a few tests of the glove, and finished with 25 saves for his third win of the year.

“JoJo, he’s always great. He definitely saved us a couple times today, more than a couple,” Girgensons said after the game. “It’s always nice to see JoJo do well.”

Johansson told the Lightning Radio Network after Sunday’s game that the defensive showing was a team effort against a Utah team that hadn’t lost on home ice this season prior to facing the Lightning.