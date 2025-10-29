The Backcheck: D’Astous scores first NHL goal, Bolts fight back to .500 with win over Predators

Beat writer Benjamin Pierce recaps Tuesday's win over the Preds

TBLatNSH_102825_Backcheck
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

When the Tampa Bay Lightning started the 2025-26 season with one win through the first seven games, every player and coach in the locker room echoed that the team would claw its way out of a slow start.

Tampa Bay’s 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday has the team in the midst of a three-game win streak to push its record back to .500, 4-4-2 on the year, in the process.

“It was a weird training camp, and some of the guys that are playing weren’t on our team here. We’ve kind of found a little mojo right now,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said postgame. “But first and foremost there’s been a dedication to play not so sloppy defensively and they’ve really dug in in that regard, and I think that’s kind of the big reason why it’s working.”

TBL at NSH | D'Astous fires home first NHL goal

Tuesday’s win was a team effort, one which began with offense from further down the lineup. The night was highlighted by a first NHL goal for rookie defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous that wound up being the game-winner.

“The last week has been pretty nice for me since I’ve been here,” a smiling D’Astous said postgame. “I’m just trying to help the team to win, and I know I have good poise defensively, I can bring some offense, and it’s nice to be rewarded.”

Forward Zemgus Girgensons scored his first goal of the season in his third game since returning from injury. Girgensons made it 1-0 just past the midway point of the first period on a shot in the crease after linemate Pontus Holmberg circled the net and slipped him a one-handed pass from below the goal line.

“Anytime you’re out, you’re missing it,” Girgensons said of contributing after missing time. “You want to be there with the boys. Whether it’s losing or winning, you want to be out there and helping. It’s just been nice that we got back and we’ve been winning, so it’s been a little bit nicer.”

A strong shift by rookie forward Dominic James helped Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli keep their run of strong play going. Hagel scored mere seconds after a Lightning power play concluded to double the visitors’ lead with 4:23 left in the second period.

A strong shift by James in the offensive zone led to numerous chances at the Predators net. Cirelli’s shot hit the goalpost, but Hagel batted the loose puck into the cage to make it 2-0.

Cirelli’s assist marked his 300th career point and tied Lightning Hall of Fame member Brian Bradley for 12th all-time in franchise scoring, a mark he took sole possession of later in the game with another helper.

Cirelli said the team utilized tough practices and a revamped focus to get back to winning.

“A couple hard practices there and really worked on what we needed to get better at and translating it into the games, so I thought the last three games we did some good things,” Cirelli said. “Just keeping to our gameplan and good things will happen, so it’s nice to get the three wins.”

The Predators halved their deficit 5:05 into the final frame on a rebound goal late in a power play, but a newcomer to the Lightning restored the visitors’ two-goal lead shortly after.

With Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov rushing into the Predators’ zone, D’Astous followed the play to create a 3-on-1 chance. Point dropped the puck to the 27-year-old, who blistered a shot under the blocker of Nashville goalie Juuse Saros and into the net for a 3-1 lead with 12:02 remaining in the game.

The score marked D’Astous’ first NHL point and goal in his third game with Tampa Bay, and he said he has felt some progression already.

“If you look game one through game three, I’ve only played three games but I think every game just got better. I feel like I deserve to be here and I can easily play with everyone in this league,” D’Astous said. “So yeah, I’m just getting better and better every night, so I think it’s just getting easier for me.”

Nashville cut the lead to 3-2 with Filip Forsberg’s goal at 6-on-5 late, but Kucherov added an empty-net goal in the final minute before Girgensons scored his second goal of the night with 30 seconds remaining. Girgensons has now matched his goal total from last season.

TBL at NSH | Girgensons gets his first of the year

Tampa Bay outshot the Predators 30-20, including 24-11 through the opening two periods, and Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves for his second straight win. Vasilevskiy earned his 10th consecutive win over Nashville, the fourth NHL team that has surrendered a double-digit win streak to the goalie. That ties him with Ken Dryden for the most by a goalie in NHL history.

Girgensons joined Kucherov, Cirelli, Holmberg and Hagel with two points to co-lead the team on offense.

Tampa Bay will look to push its win streak to four games when they host the Dallas Stars on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game, one that will be preceded by the ceremony to celebrate Kucherov reaching 1,000 NHL points last Saturday.

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

  1. Charle-Edouard D’Astous, TBL (Game-winning goal)
  2. Zemgus Girgensons, TBL (2 goals)
  3. Brandon Hagel, TBL (Goal, assist)

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Predators 2

Recap: Lightning 5, Predators 2

Lightning recall F Scott Sabourin, assign F Mitchell Chaffee to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning make a quick trip to Nashville

Lightning to host 25th annual Bolt Run, presented by AdventHealth, on Saturday, November 1

The Backcheck: Kucherov hits 1,000 as Lightning sweep home back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Golden Knights 1 - OT

Recap: Lightning 2, Golden Knights 1- OT

Sous chef Robert Acosta shares culinary love, family ties through Lightning Noche Latina cuisine

Nuts & Bolts: Vegas in town to wrap up the weekend

Kucherov’s inspired journey to 1k points was one of determination, vision and personality

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3

Lightning announce beneficiaries of "Patch with a Purpose" program

Nuts & Bolts: Busy weekend begins with a matchup against the Ducks

The Backcheck: Last minute goal sinks Lightning to open homestand

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blackhawks 3, Lightning 2

Recap: Blackhawks 3, Lightning 2