Lightning honor November Community Heroes

Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant for charities of their choice

By Press Release
TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of November. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $34.72 million to 717 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.

November 8

640th Community Hero: Amy Cianci

Donation Recipients: St. Petersburg Foundation

November 12

641st Community Hero: Diana Kopec

Donation Recipient: Feeding the Fosters

November 16

642nd Community Hero: Rosalind Washington

Donation Recipient: Seniors in Service

November 18

643rd Community Hero: Tim Connolly

Donation Recipient: DayStar Life

November 20

644th Community Hero: Lisa Kilbride

Donation Recipient: Crossroads for Florida Kids

November 24

645th Community Hero: Rebecca Nashed

Donation Recipient: American Cancer Society

November 26

646th Community Hero: Dr. Dan Salvatore

Donation Recipient: Community Dental Clinic

About the Community Hero Program

During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.

