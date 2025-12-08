Lightning honor November Community Heroes

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of November. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $34.72 million to 717 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.
November 8
640th Community Hero: Amy Cianci
Donation Recipients: St. Petersburg Foundation
November 12
641st Community Hero: Diana Kopec
Donation Recipient: Feeding the Fosters
November 16
642nd Community Hero: Rosalind Washington
Donation Recipient: Seniors in Service
November 18
643rd Community Hero: Tim Connolly
Donation Recipient: DayStar Life
November 20
644th Community Hero: Lisa Kilbride
Donation Recipient: Crossroads for Florida Kids
November 24
645th Community Hero: Rebecca Nashed
Donation Recipient: American Cancer Society
November 26
646th Community Hero: Dr. Dan Salvatore
Donation Recipient: Community Dental Clinic
About the Community Hero Program
During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.
