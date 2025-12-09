Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continues the back-to-back in Montréal

The Bolts visit Bell Centre to wrap up the back-to-back on Tuesday

251208-Nuts-Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montréal Canadiens on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, December 9 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Victor Hedman - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Brandon Halverson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning close a back to back with a trip to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at the Bell Centre...The Lightning are 61-41-17 all-time against the Canadiens, including 30-25-4 on the road...Tuesday marks the first of four games between the Atlantic Division opponents this season after a 2024-25 season series that saw the Lightning go 1-2-0 against the Canadiens...Forwards Jake Guentzel, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each scored 1-2—3 against Montreal last season to co-lead Tampa Bay, while Nikita Kucherov led the team with two goals in two games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was 1-1-0 with an .895 save percentage, and Jonas Johansson was 0-1-0 with an .889 save percentage...Victor Hedman is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader against the Canadiens with 10-41—51 in 51 games, while Kucherov has 17-27—44 in 38 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 16-3-2 career record versus Montreal along with a .931 save percentage and two shutouts, while Johansson is 1-1-0 with an .892 save percentage

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Inflatable Thunderbug Promo
Looking for the perfect Tampa Bay Lightning holiday decoration for your front yard? Check out the 7' Inflatable Thunderbug, on sale today for $149.99, originally $249.99! Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, December 11 at New Jersey Devils
Saturday, December 13 at New York Islanders
Monday, December 15 vs. Florida Panthers

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 0

Recap: Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 0

Lightning acquire D Ethan Samson from Philadelphia

Lightning honor November Community Heroes

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning open the back-to-back in Toronto

Lightning re-assign defenseman Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Homestand ends with shutout loss

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel  

Recap: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Islanders

The Backcheck: Lightning comeback thwarted by Penguins in dramatic finish

Lightning re-assign defensemen Declan Carlile to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Penguins 4, Lightning 3

Recap: Penguins 4, Lightning 3

Mac Truck Reloaded: Ryan McDonagh signs three-year extension with Bolts

Lightning recall goaltender Brandon Halverson from AHL Syracuse

Lightning sign D Ryan McDonagh to a three-year contract extension