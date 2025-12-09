Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continues the back-to-back in Montréal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montréal Canadiens on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, December 9 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Victor Hedman - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning close a back to back with a trip to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at the Bell Centre...The Lightning are 61-41-17 all-time against the Canadiens, including 30-25-4 on the road...Tuesday marks the first of four games between the Atlantic Division opponents this season after a 2024-25 season series that saw the Lightning go 1-2-0 against the Canadiens...Forwards Jake Guentzel, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each scored 1-2—3 against Montreal last season to co-lead Tampa Bay, while Nikita Kucherov led the team with two goals in two games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was 1-1-0 with an .895 save percentage, and Jonas Johansson was 0-1-0 with an .889 save percentage...Victor Hedman is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader against the Canadiens with 10-41—51 in 51 games, while Kucherov has 17-27—44 in 38 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 16-3-2 career record versus Montreal along with a .931 save percentage and two shutouts, while Johansson is 1-1-0 with an .892 save percentage

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Inflatable Thunderbug Promo

Looking for the perfect Tampa Bay Lightning holiday decoration for your front yard? Check out the 7' Inflatable Thunderbug, on sale today for $149.99, originally $249.99! Available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, December 11 at New Jersey Devils

Saturday, December 13 at New York Islanders

Monday, December 15 vs. Florida Panthers