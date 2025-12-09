Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

Sabourin has played in three games with the Bolts this season

251209-press-release-TBL
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, has played in three games with Tampa Bay this season, recording one goal and two points with 18 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has skated in 50 career NHL games between the Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, registering three goals and 10 points with 76 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played in 17 games with Syracuse this season, logging four goals and six points with 22 penalty minutes and two game-winning goals. He has appeared in 549 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, recording 92 goals and 187 points with 1,245 penalty minutes.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.

