Lightning acquire D Ethan Samson from Philadelphia

Tampa Bay sends defenseman Roman Schmidt to Philadelphia

By Press Release
TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Ethan Samson from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Samson, 22, has skated in 10 games with the American Hockey League’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, recording four assists and four penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman has appeared in 142 career AHL contests, all with Lehigh Valley, registering 15 goals and 40 points with four power-play goals and 100 penalty minutes.

A native of Delta, British Columbia, Samson played junior hockey for the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars and appeared in 211 games, logging 36 goals and 122 points with 153 penalty minutes. He was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round, 174th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

