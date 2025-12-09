Tampa Bay Lightning capture 2025 Suncoast Emmy Awards in four categories

The Bolts’ all-access, behind the scenes series, Recharge: Season 6 won the award for the Best Post Produced or Edited Sports Series. Now in its’ seventh season, Rechargeprovides Lightning fans an exclusive inside look behind the locker room doors and away from the ice as the team navigates its way through training camp, the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team also took home the award for the Best Post Produced or Edited Single Sports Program for their work on Bolts Beginnings: Ryan McDonagh. Now in its’ fourth season, Bolts Beginnings, presented by BRANDT, aims to highlight player origin stories by touring their hometown and meeting the influential people in their lives who helped them reached the ultimate goal of playing in the National Hockey League.

The 2025 Lightning Hall of Fame Special was awarded the Suncoast Emmy for the Best Sports One Time Special as former Lightning forward Brian Bradley and long-time Bolts broadcaster Rick Peckham were inducted into the Lightning Hall of Fame.

Lastly, the team took home the award for the Best Branded Short Form Content for their work on “The Formula” - a hype video featuring long-time Bolts television host, Paul Kennedy, that celebrated the team’s long standard of playoff worthy hockey.

Viewers can watch all of these award-winning efforts, and more great Lightning content, on the official Tampa Bay Lightning YouTube channel.