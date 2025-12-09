Tampa Bay Lightning capture 2025 Suncoast Emmy Awards in four categories

The Lightning received nominations in eight categories

Screenshot 2025-12-09 at 1.53.09 PM
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning secured 2025 Suncoast Emmy Awards in four categories this past Saturday. The Lightning received nominations in eight categories and captured the award in the following four:

Recharge: Season 6 - Best Post Produced or Edited Series Sports

  • Gabe Marte, Michael O’Halloran, Tyler Flood, Jon Hayes, Anthony Carusone & Rafael Agosto

Bolts Beginnings, presented by BRANDT: Ryan McDonagh - Best Post Produced or Edited Single Program Sports

  • Gabe Marte, Michael O’Halloran, Jon Hayes

2025 Lightning Hall of Fame Special - Best Sports One Time Special

  • John Franzone, Tyler Flood, Anthony Carusone

“The Formula” (Playoff Video 25) – Best Branded Content, Short Form Content

  • Gabe Marte, Michael O’Halloran, Jon Hayes, Rafael Agosto

The Bolts’ all-access, behind the scenes series, Recharge: Season 6 won the award for the Best Post Produced or Edited Sports Series. Now in its’ seventh season, Rechargeprovides Lightning fans an exclusive inside look behind the locker room doors and away from the ice as the team navigates its way through training camp, the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team also took home the award for the Best Post Produced or Edited Single Sports Program for their work on Bolts Beginnings: Ryan McDonagh. Now in its’ fourth season, Bolts Beginnings, presented by BRANDT, aims to highlight player origin stories by touring their hometown and meeting the influential people in their lives who helped them reached the ultimate goal of playing in the National Hockey League.

The 2025 Lightning Hall of Fame Special was awarded the Suncoast Emmy for the Best Sports One Time Special as former Lightning forward Brian Bradley and long-time Bolts broadcaster Rick Peckham were inducted into the Lightning Hall of Fame.

Lastly, the team took home the award for the Best Branded Short Form Content for their work on “The Formula” - a hype video featuring long-time Bolts television host, Paul Kennedy, that celebrated the team’s long standard of playoff worthy hockey.

Viewers can watch all of these award-winning efforts, and more great Lightning content, on the official Tampa Bay Lightning YouTube channel.

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continues the back-to-back in Montréal

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 0

Recap: Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 0

Lightning acquire D Ethan Samson from Philadelphia

Lightning honor November Community Heroes

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning open the back-to-back in Toronto

Lightning re-assign defenseman Steven Santini to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Homestand ends with shutout loss

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel  

Recap: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Islanders

The Backcheck: Lightning comeback thwarted by Penguins in dramatic finish

Lightning re-assign defensemen Declan Carlile to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Penguins 4, Lightning 3

Recap: Penguins 4, Lightning 3

Mac Truck Reloaded: Ryan McDonagh signs three-year extension with Bolts

Lightning recall goaltender Brandon Halverson from AHL Syracuse