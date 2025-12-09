Recap: Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 0

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Toronto opened the scoring late in the first period on a goal from Morgan Reilly and never relented the advantage. The Maple Leafs also got an empty-net goal from captain Auston Matthews in the final second of the game to push the Lightning losing streak to four games.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson made 22 saves on 23 shots for the visitors, while Dennis Hildeby had a 29-save shutout for Toronto.

Tampa Bay, now 16-11-2 this season, will play its second game in as many nights when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First period

TOR 1, TBL 0

16:26 Morgan Reilly (5) - Easton Cowan, John Tavares

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring late in the first on the rush when a bouncing puck made its way to defenseman Morgan Reilly at the right post for a falling shot.

Shots on goal: TBL 15, TOR 11

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: TOR 8, TBL 5

Third period

TOR 2, TBL 0

19:59 Auston Matthews (12) - Unassisted - EN

An empty-net goal for the Maple Leafs closed the night.

Total shots: TBL 29, TOR 24