Nuts & Bolts: Lightning open the back-to-back in Toronto

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Maple Leafs on Monday.

When: Monday, December 8 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Jack Finley - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Victor Hedman - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Monday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face their Atlantic Division opponent Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season when they visit Scotiabank Arena on Monday...Tampa Bay is 47-55-13 all-time against Toronto, a record that includes a 23-28-7 pace on the road...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Maple Leafs with 23-43—66 in 52 games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 19-28—47 in 38 games...Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 8-28—38 in 51 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 15-12-3 with a .915 save percentage over his NHL career against Toronto, and net partner Jonas Johansson is 0-1-2 with an .883 save percentage against the Maple Leafs with the Lightning and The Lightning went 0-3-1 against Toronto last season and were outscored 19-11 in four games...Hedman led the Lightning in scoring against the Maple Leafs last season, scoring 1-7—8 in four games, while Brandon Hagel had 0-5—5 in four games...Nick Paul scored 3-0—3 in three games against Toronto...Vasilevskiy went 0-2-1 with an .836 save percentage against the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, while Johansson was 0-1-0 with an .881 save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, December 9 at Montréal Canadiens

Thursday, December 11 at New Jersey Devils

Saturday, December 13 at New York Islanders