The 2026 Stadium Series FAQ Guide

Frequently asked questions surrounding Stadium Series weekend, things to do around the bay and more

aerial ss build header
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

We’ve officially reached single digits in the countdown to one of the most jam-packed weekends in Tampa Bay history.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, the Lightning will face the Boston Bruins in the 2026 NHL Stadium Series, marking the first NHL game ever to play in a football stadium in the state.

No hockey game has sparked this much intrigue and curiosity in Tampa in recent memory. There are elements at play, rock stars to revel in and many Gasparilla beads to catch.

In short, it’s a lot going on. So for those arriving in town or just getting up to speed, allow us to answer some frequently asked questions regarding Stadium Series weekend, its happenings throughout the area and everything to expect come game day.

First things first, what is the NHL Stadium Series?

The NHL Stadium Series is a series of regular season outdoor games usually played once a year (but sometimes more than that) at a football or baseball stadium in a franchise’s home region. The first Stadium Series took place in 2014, when seven teams played in four games held in three venues: Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium and Soldier Field.

Have the Lightning ever played an outdoor game before?

Yes, the Lightning played in the 2022 Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, defeating the Predators 3-2 at Nissan Stadium. Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos all found the back of the net in that game. But the real style points came before puck drop, when the Bolts arrived to the stadium in full, Canadian tuxedo denim.

bolts denim

Oh, interesting. Will the Lightning be wearing all denim to this game, as well?

Well, no. That was a bit of a Nashville special, what with their penchant for a good pair of blue jeans and singing about them at length in country songs.

The Lightning will, however, arrive at Raymond James Stadium in elaborate, Tampa Bay-themed attire for this Stadium Series. And naturally, these outfits are a well-kept secret. You’ll have to tune in February 1st to find out.

How does one build a real-life hockey rink at Raymond James Stadium?

Construction is already underway. And the NHL is going to extreme lengths to ensure top-level ice at the game, including the construction of a gigantic, climate-controlled tent helmed by GNB Global. The structure is 34 feet high, 125 feet wide and 240 feet long—all set to be dismantled just before puck drop on game day.

The ice is also double the thickness of a typical NHL arena to help it withstand Florida’s warmer climate. And it’s built on top of special blocks and piping to support refrigeration and temperature control.

Will players need to prepare differently for the outdoor environment?

Most of the adjustments are in the sharpening of the skates. Puck bounces and ice quality will simply be different in any outdoor environment. Depending on how hard or soft the ice is, the equipment managers could play a crucial role in the game.

Is there a forecast for the game yet?

Early models suggest a high of 65˚ and a low of 50˚ on that Sunday, which coincidentally, is a similar forecast to very first Stadium Series game between the Kings and Ducks at Dodger Stadium. I was at that game. And while it’s not nearly as humid there, the playing conditions that night didn’t look too far off from what you might see at nearby Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena).

Does Tampa have a history of cooler weather around this time?

The calendrical benchmark that almost all locals will use for this answer is Gasparilla, which falls on the Saturday before the big game. There have been beautiful, T-shirt weather Gasparillas. There have been freezing, hoodie-up Gasparillas. The league and the city have taken great strides in preparing for both scenarios.

How did the Lightning and City of Tampa pitch all this to the league?

They put a pitch in a Yeti cooler, filled it with ice and added a note that said, “We can keep ice cold here in Florida all year long.” True story.

Tell me more about this Gasparilla thing.

Ah, yes. The Gasparilla Pirate Festival is an annual parade commemorating Tampa’s expansive history of pirate lore—Jose Gaspar in particular. Hundreds of vessels take to the waters of Tampa Bay to invade the city, led by one enormous, honest-to-god pirate ship. Once this invasion captures the key from the mayor, hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets to celebrate—mostly dressed as pirates—as parade floats line Bayshore and make their way into downtown Tampa. People look forward to it like Christmas around here. And the Lightning’s own alumnus Pat Maroon—who did much of Tuesday’s pregame show with a parrot on his shoulder—is the Grand Marshall of this year’s event. I, myself, watched three Pirates of the Caribbean movies this past weekend to get into the spirit of things.

I’m sorry, but that all sounds—

Absurd, yes. But it is also a true, one-of-a-kind spectacle of a day. If you’re in town for the game, I highly recommend catching a glimpse on Saturday.

Any other events or concerts surrounding the Stadium Series game that weekend?

Big time.

On Friday, January 30, shirtless wonder and Tampa native Bert Kreischer will bring his standup comedy chops to Benchmark International Arena. Then on Saturday after the parade, rock and roll giants Kings of Leon will take the same stage.

As for game day, the NHL has a full slate of action planned for its official PreGame Fan Festival, featuring the Stanley Cup trophy, interactive fan experiences and a performance by county artist LOCASH. The party takes place 1-6:30 pm in Lots 5 & 7 at Raymond James Stadium and will be sure to set the stage for the historic matchup to follow.

Finally, there’s the official Stadium Series headliner, country legend Tim McGraw, who will play a set at Raymond James Stadium during the first intermission of the game.

Let’s say I have time to explore even more tailgates and activations for the game. Where can I find those?

The diehard Bolts fans at Sticks of Fire are hosting a pregame tailgate at the stadium prior to the game on Sunday. And Midtown Tampa is hosting a tailgate/watch party of their own. Both can be found below:

Sicks of Fire Stadium Series Tailgate
Sunday, February 1st, Start Time TBD
Lots 8/9, Raymond James Stadium (Must find own parking)
Beverages and bar provided, Cuban-style food spread, gift raffle
$20/person

Midtown Stadium Series Pregame
Sunday, February 1st, 3 pm
Midtown Tampa
Projector Screen in large commons area tuned into game
Live DJ + Photo Booth
Stadium Series jersey sweepstakes

hedman bruins inline

Tell me a little about the Lightning-Bruins clash. Any history between these two teams?

Despite Boston’s history of licking Lightning players’ faces in games, they don’t necessarily love each other. The Lightning are 40-70-9-4 all-time against their Atlantic Division foes, but 11-8-1 against them over the last 20 games and 11-6 against Boston in the playoffs. Most Lightning fans probably recall the peak of this competitive rivalry as the 2011 Eastern Conference Final, in which the Bruins won a dynamite Game 7 over the Bolts to cap off one of the better hockey playoff series of the quarter-century.

How will the Stadium Series broadcast look compared to the average NHL game?

The layout of the stadium and rink is said to lean heavily into a Tampa/Gasparilla theme, which checks out, considering a life-size pirate ship sits in Ray Jay’s stands. My gut feeling is that it will feel like watching a Lightning game inside of a blue-tinted Bucs game—or something like that. The most notable difference will likely be the jerseys, as both teams have revealed unprecedented uniforms and colorways ahead of the game.

Is there a favorite to win the game?

As of this writing, the Lightning sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with 66 points. But the Bruins are not too far behind with 58 points and an 8-2 record over their last ten games. The Lightning are likely to be favored at what is essentially a home game. But the real winner of the weekend will be the fans, who are in for some history in the making, regardless of which team wins.

So basically, this should all make for a pretty good time?

Between Stadium Series, Gasparilla and everything in between, buckle in. You’re possibly in for the longest and most fun shift of your sports fan career.

News Feed

‘Pretty remarkable’: Arena build begins at Raymond James Stadium

Hedman, NOSOLO partner to raise awareness, support for mental health on Hockey Talks Night

The Backcheck: Quick strikes allow Bolts to push point streak to 14 games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Nuts & Bolts: A quick stop at home to host the Sharks

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Stars 1

The Backcheck: Lightning point streak hits 13 games with Sunday win in Dallas

Recap: Lightning 4, Stars 1

Lightning re-assign G Brandon Halverson to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: A Sunday matinee against the Stars

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 3, Lightning 2 - SO

The Backcheck: Win streak ends but Bolts get shootout point Friday

Recap: Blues 3, Lightning 2 - SO

Lightning to host 2026 Hockey Talks Night on January 20 vs. Sharks

Lightning recall G Brandon Halverson from AHL Syracuse

Hounding pucks and blooming offense: Chemistry strong amid steady Bolts trio

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning continue the trip in St. Louis