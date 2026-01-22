The 2026 Stadium Series FAQ Guide

Will players need to prepare differently for the outdoor environment?

Most of the adjustments are in the sharpening of the skates. Puck bounces and ice quality will simply be different in any outdoor environment. Depending on how hard or soft the ice is, the equipment managers could play a crucial role in the game.

Is there a forecast for the game yet?

Early models suggest a high of 65˚ and a low of 50˚ on that Sunday, which coincidentally, is a similar forecast to very first Stadium Series game between the Kings and Ducks at Dodger Stadium. I was at that game. And while it’s not nearly as humid there, the playing conditions that night didn’t look too far off from what you might see at nearby Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena).

Does Tampa have a history of cooler weather around this time?

The calendrical benchmark that almost all locals will use for this answer is Gasparilla, which falls on the Saturday before the big game. There have been beautiful, T-shirt weather Gasparillas. There have been freezing, hoodie-up Gasparillas. The league and the city have taken great strides in preparing for both scenarios.

How did the Lightning and City of Tampa pitch all this to the league?

They put a pitch in a Yeti cooler, filled it with ice and added a note that said, “We can keep ice cold here in Florida all year long.” True story.

Tell me more about this Gasparilla thing.

Ah, yes. The Gasparilla Pirate Festival is an annual parade commemorating Tampa’s expansive history of pirate lore—Jose Gaspar in particular. Hundreds of vessels take to the waters of Tampa Bay to invade the city, led by one enormous, honest-to-god pirate ship. Once this invasion captures the key from the mayor, hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets to celebrate—mostly dressed as pirates—as parade floats line Bayshore and make their way into downtown Tampa. People look forward to it like Christmas around here. And the Lightning’s own alumnus Pat Maroon—who did much of Tuesday’s pregame show with a parrot on his shoulder—is the Grand Marshall of this year’s event. I, myself, watched three Pirates of the Caribbean movies this past weekend to get into the spirit of things.

I’m sorry, but that all sounds—

Absurd, yes. But it is also a true, one-of-a-kind spectacle of a day. If you’re in town for the game, I highly recommend catching a glimpse on Saturday.

Any other events or concerts surrounding the Stadium Series game that weekend?

Big time.

On Friday, January 30, shirtless wonder and Tampa native Bert Kreischer will bring his standup comedy chops to Benchmark International Arena. Then on Saturday after the parade, rock and roll giants Kings of Leon will take the same stage.

As for game day, the NHL has a full slate of action planned for its official PreGame Fan Festival, featuring the Stanley Cup trophy, interactive fan experiences and a performance by county artist LOCASH. The party takes place 1-6:30 pm in Lots 5 & 7 at Raymond James Stadium and will be sure to set the stage for the historic matchup to follow.

Finally, there’s the official Stadium Series headliner, country legend Tim McGraw, who will play a set at Raymond James Stadium during the first intermission of the game.

Let’s say I have time to explore even more tailgates and activations for the game. Where can I find those?

The diehard Bolts fans at Sticks of Fire are hosting a pregame tailgate at the stadium prior to the game on Sunday. And Midtown Tampa is hosting a tailgate/watch party of their own. Both can be found below:

Sicks of Fire Stadium Series Tailgate

Sunday, February 1st, Start Time TBD

Lots 8/9, Raymond James Stadium (Must find own parking)

Beverages and bar provided, Cuban-style food spread, gift raffle

$20/person

Midtown Stadium Series Pregame

Sunday, February 1st, 3 pm

Midtown Tampa

Projector Screen in large commons area tuned into game

Live DJ + Photo Booth

Stadium Series jersey sweepstakes