Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 8, Lightning 7

With sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division on the line, the Lightning and Sabres engaged in an entertaining heavyweight matchup that swung wildly back and forth. On the positive side for the Lightning, they showed plenty of fight—literally and figuratively—in battling back from a large deficit. On the negative side, their defensive problems continue to hurt them, and in this contest in particular, their penalty kill struggled mightily.

What’s ironic about the PK troubles was that the Lightning successfully killed off a two-minute five-on-three Buffalo power play early in the game. After that, however, the PK allowed goals in four of the next five kills.

It was a fight-filled, nasty game from the get-go. There were five fights in the first period (plus six seconds of the second period) as well as several post-whistle scrums through the first half of the game. The Lightning ended up getting called for a majority of the “extra” penalties. After 40 minutes, power play chances favored Buffalo, 6-2. And, of course, the Sabres cashed in for three power-play goals. They also tallied a shorthanded goal during a second-period Lightning power play.

The first three Buffalo power-play goals gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead. After Corey Perry netted a goal off the rush, the Sabres scored the shorthanded goal to re-establish a three-goal lead. But the Lightning pulled even before the second period ended. During that same Tampa Bay power play, Nikita Kucherov misfired on a shot, but the puck slid towards the net and caromed in off the skate of Alex Tuch. Having grabbed the game’s momentum, the Lightning dominated play over the final minutes of the second and tacked on two more goals. Zemgus Girgensons scored his first-ever goal against his former team, roofing a shot from the slot. Then, following a Conor Geekie steal in the offensive zone, J.J. Moser zipped in another slot shot to tie the game.

The Lightning carried momentum into the third, getting an opening-minute goal from Kucherov and a Brayden Point tally at 5:46. A key mistake on rush coverage, however, opened the door for Sam Carrick to convert on a two-on-one just 26 seconds after Point’s tally. The Sabres’ offense was again energized, and they stayed dangerous for the rest of the frame. Although Brandon Hagel popped in a rebound to make it 7-5 just shy of the halfway point, the Sabres continued to bring pressure. Rasmus Dahlin took advantage of open ice when two Lightning players bumped into each other in the defensive zone, and he finished a shot from close range at 11:03. The Sabres evened the score moments after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made a key save on a deflection. Ryan McLeod sprung Jason Zucker on a breakaway, and Zucker scored at 14:29. On the next shift, the Lightning were called for a penalty that led to their seventh kill of the night. With momentum back on Buffalo’s side, the Sabres converted for their fourth power-play goal of the night. Zucker tipped a Dahlin shot off the post, and Josh Doan stuffed in the rebound to complete the comeback.

Neither team defended well, as evidenced by the final score. It was one of those contests in which momentum played a big role. It also had the feel of a ‘last goal wins’ game. Unfortunately for the Lightning, the Sabres were the team to ride a final wave of momentum to a multi-goal comeback win in regulation.

The Lightning begin a three-game homestand Tuesday against Columbus.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Josh Doan — Sabres. Two PPG, including game winner.

Nikita Kucherov — Lightning. Second straight four-point game.