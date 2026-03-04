Nuts & Bolts: Trip heads north of the border to Winnipeg

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday:
When: Thursday, March 5 - 8 p.m. ET
Where: Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - Charle-Edouard D'Astous/Emil Lilleberg
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Winnipeg Jets for the final time this season when they visit the Canada Life Centre on Thursday...Tampa Bay won the first matchup by a 4-1 score on Jan. 29 at Benchmark International Arena behind 1-2—3 from Darren Raddysh and 1-2—3 from Yanni Gourde. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in the win...Tampa Bay is 51-36-14 all-time against the Jets, a record that includes a 19-23-8 pace on the road...Martin St. Louis is the team’s career scoring leader with 27-54—81 in 73 games against W innipeg, while Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 14-16—30 in 23 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 6-7-1 record when playing against the Jets while posting an .895 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average...Goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 0-1-1 with an .875 save percentage as a Bolt against Winnipeg and is 1-1-1 with a .900 save percentage against the team across his entire NHL career.
The Road Ahead
Saturday, March 7 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Sunday, March 8 at Buffalo Sabres
Tuesday, March 10 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets