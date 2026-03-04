The road to gold starts with programs like the Lightning’s Community & Hockey Development

Following the USA Men’s hockey team’s gold medal win over Canada—a win that solidified a golden sweep for both the Men’s and Women’s teams in Milan—NBC’s Mike Tirico delivered an emotional monologue that best wrapped up everything America just saw.

“For all the young people out there, not just the hockey, but all the Olympics you've watched, those dreams are formed now," Tirico shared live on broadcast. "Go chase them and go get them. Because our country loves sports, and it brings us together unlike anything else."

The sentiment was inspired by Tirico’s own experience watching the 1980 USA Olympic hockey team in his youth, and predicated the masses watching worldwide that might now be motivated to lace up a pair of skates of their own.

In 1980, that idea might have seemed impossible to a kid in the Tampa Bay area. In 2026, opportunities to learn the game of ice hockey are abound region-wide, due much in part to the work over at the Lightning’s Community & Hockey Development program.

If your kid was one of many who watched the men’s and women’s Olympic teams and felt inspired this winter, the road starts there. The program is full of opportunities and experiences with the overall mission of growing the game throughout Tampa Bay, including several leagues and sign-ups coming up this month.

So if hockey fever is alive and well in your household, here are the best upcoming youth programs available around the bay area.