The road to gold starts with programs like the Lightning’s Community & Hockey Development

Here are the best upcoming youth hockey programs available throughout the Tampa Bay area

By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

Following the USA Men’s hockey team’s gold medal win over Canada—a win that solidified a golden sweep for both the Men’s and Women’s teams in Milan—NBC’s Mike Tirico delivered an emotional monologue that best wrapped up everything America just saw.  

“For all the young people out there, not just the hockey, but all the Olympics you've watched, those dreams are formed now," Tirico shared live on broadcast. "Go chase them and go get them. Because our country loves sports, and it brings us together unlike anything else."

The sentiment was inspired by Tirico’s own experience watching the 1980 USA Olympic hockey team in his youth, and predicated the masses watching worldwide that might now be motivated to lace up a pair of skates of their own.

In 1980, that idea might have seemed impossible to a kid in the Tampa Bay area. In 2026, opportunities to learn the game of ice hockey are abound region-wide, due much in part to the work over at the Lightning’s Community & Hockey Development program.

If your kid was one of many who watched the men’s and women’s Olympic teams and felt inspired this winter, the road starts there. The program is full of opportunities and experiences with the overall mission of growing the game throughout Tampa Bay, including several leagues and sign-ups coming up this month.

So if hockey fever is alive and well in your household, here are the best upcoming youth programs available around the bay area.

Lightning Learn to Play

The Lightning’s Learn to Play program is the ultimate entryway into the world of youth hockey. For kids who have ever watched a Bolts game and expressed interest in playing the game themselves, this is a great Step 1. (Unless they need to learn how to skate first, in which case, the Lightning have a program for that, too!)

Learn to Play is an NHL and NHLPA partnered league aimed to provide a low-cost opportunity for kids ages 4-11 to give hockey a try. During the 2025-2026 season alone, more than 800 boys and girls will discover the sport of ice hockey for the first time through the program, which is offered at multiple rinks throughout Tampa Bay. 

One of the biggest perks of the this particular program: kids get to keep their own equipment. The price of registration is $299 per child, but that also includes their sessions, their USA Hockey Membership, and their full set of gear to call their own—including a stick, skates, helmet, pads, guards, jersey, equipment bag and more.

Learn to Play also extends out to its Adaptive Hockey Program, featuring sled hockey for athletes with disabilities that inhibit them from playing stand-up hockey. You can find more info on Learn to Play’s 2026 Spring Season here, which starts up March 15.

Girls High School Hockey

One of the fastest rising leagues within the Lightning Hockey Development community is the Girls High School Hockey league, which rolls out its 2026 Spring League this March.

This league is designed to provide a competitive, development-focused spring season for girls hockey players, led by experienced coaches and supported by special guest and alumni appearances. Teamwork, skill development and high-level competition are all at the forefront of a positive, athlete-focused environment built to provide the best possible experience for every individual.

Evaluation skates start March 12 at Clearwater Ice Arena, in which four teams will be selected to compete in ten games running from the end of March through June.

Who Can Register: Girls in 8th–12th grade (current grade during the 2025–2026 school year)

Season Dates: End of March – Beginning of June 2026

Weekly Schedule: One (1) practice per week, One (1) game per week

Total Ice Sessions: 10 practices, 10 games

Teams & League Format:

  • Four (4) teams
  • Teams will be formed based on school and/or county to the best of our ability
  • Adjustments may be made to ensure teams are balanced and competitive
Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning

The Lightning’s latest and greatest program is an elite level-up in Florida’s youth hockey ecosystem.

Enter the Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning, a Tier 1 (AAA) boys program and a Tier 2 (AA) girls program aimed to take Florida’s most driven youth athletes to the next level.

The all-new program prioritizes weekday training, professional coaching, player-centric development and community partnerships to sustain a development-driven model that benefits the athletes and their families. And all of it is run by top Lightning brass and alumni.

The Jr. Lightning boys Tier 1 program will consist of two tournament teams (9U and 10U) and six full-season teams (11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U and 16U), with the 13U-16U teams all holding Tier 1 National Bound status. Information on the girls Tier 2 program is set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Boys Tier 1 tryouts are the first to kick off the program, with evaluations slated to take place April 6-8 at AdventHealth Center Ice.

