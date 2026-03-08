Nuts & Bolts: Top spot in the Atlantic up for grabs

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday:
When: Sunday, March 8 - 6 p.m. ET
Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Zemgus Girgensons
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Sunday's Matchup
The top teams in the Atlantic Division meet on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against Buffalo this season, winning a 4-3 game in overtime on Feb. 3 before a 6-2 loss on Feb. 28...Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay in scoring against the Sabres with 1-3—4, and Darren Raddysh has 1-2—3...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-1-0 against the Sabres this year with an .800 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson made 20 saves on 21 shots for a .952 SV%...Tampa Bay holds a 54-51-17 all-time record against the Sabres, including a 27-25-7 record on the road...Kucherov is the franchise scoring leader versus Buffalo with 20-32—52 in 41 games, the next active Bolt being Victor Hedman (9-23—32 in 59 GP)...Vasilevskiy is 14-3-3 with a .905 save percentage in his career against the Sabres with a pair of shutouts, while Johansson is 2-0-2 with a .923 save percentage versus Buffalo, the team that drafted him in the htird round of the 2014 NHL Draft.
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, March 10 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Saturday, March 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes