Nuts & Bolts: Top spot in the Atlantic up for grabs

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday:

When: Sunday, March 8 - 6 p.m. ET

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Zemgus Girgensons

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The top teams in the Atlantic Division meet on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against Buffalo this season, winning a 4-3 game in overtime on Feb. 3 before a 6-2 loss on Feb. 28...Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay in scoring against the Sabres with 1-3—4, and Darren Raddysh has 1-2—3...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-1-0 against the Sabres this year with an .800 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson made 20 saves on 21 shots for a .952 SV%...Tampa Bay holds a 54-51-17 all-time record against the Sabres, including a 27-25-7 record on the road...Kucherov is the franchise scoring leader versus Buffalo with 20-32—52 in 41 games, the next active Bolt being Victor Hedman (9-23—32 in 59 GP)...Vasilevskiy is 14-3-3 with a .905 save percentage in his career against the Sabres with a pair of shutouts, while Johansson is 2-0-2 with a .923 save percentage versus Buffalo, the team that drafted him in the htird round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, March 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes