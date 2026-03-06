Nuts & Bolts: Road trip continues in Toronto

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday:

When: Saturday, March 7 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
 Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - Declan Carlile

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning close their 2025-26 season series against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Saturday’s game at Scotiabank Arena...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against Toronto this season after a 2-0 loss on Dec. 8 and a 4-2 win on Feb. 25 in Tampa...Brayden Point (2-1—3), Nikita Kucherov (1- 2—3) and Gage Goncalves (1-2—3) co-lead the Lightning in scoring against Toronto so far this season. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-0 with a .941 save percentage versus the Maple Leafs, while Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with a .958 save percentage against the team this season...Tampa Bay is 48-56-13 all-time against the Maple Leafs, a record that includes a 23-29-7 record on the road...Steven Stamkos is the all-time scoring leader versus Toronto with 23-43—66 in 52 games, and Kucherov leads active Bolts with 20-30—50 in 40 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 16-12-3 career record against the team with a .916 save percentage, while Johansson is 0-2-2 with an .895 save percentage as a Bolt against Toronto. He is 0-3-2 with an .880 SV% against the team in his career.

The Road Ahead
Sunday, March 8 at Buffalo Sabres
Tuesday, March 10 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings

