The Backcheck: Offense abound as Bolts split weekend back to back

Perry scores in return, Bolts get back on track in Toronto

Corey Perry said during warmups before Saturday’s Atlantic Division clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs that wearing the Lightning logo again felt like coming home.

He made his homecoming fruitful, scoring in his first game as a Bolt since 2023 to help Tampa Bay take a 5-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena after the veteran of 21 NHL seasons got through the airport after 5 a.m. from Los Angeles earlier in the day.

“Hockey's fun, and there's no off nights in the NHL,” Perry said. “I just love playing the game. I got some sleep on the plane, so it wasn't too bad. But yeah, it was a late night.“

Saturday’s win stopped a four-game losing streak for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning used a strong first period to get back to winning—despite Toronto taking a 1-0 lead before the fifth minute of hockey after a Lightning turnover, the visitors rattled off four unanswered goals to take command of the first period.

Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh evened the score 46 seconds after the opening goal, sending a shot toward the net that ricocheted in off a Maple Leafs defender’s skate.

Forward Jake Guentzel then gave the visitors their first lead in five games, potting a rebound chance on the backhand with 7:30 left in the period.

Perry made his mark just over a minute later, accepting a pass in the left faceoff circle by kicking the puck to his stick and burying the shot past Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz.

“It's nice to be back and nice to be playing, and you can see what this team is all about and how they can play,” Perry said. “And we showed that in the first period.”

Tampa Bay enjoyed his return just as much.

Just ask Brandon Hagel.

“He’s gonna bring everyone into the fight, and he's one heck of a player. You've seen what he's done in the playoffs over the years…I'll take that guy on my team any day of the week, and he's still doing it every day in and day out. Shows guys how to be a pro, how to play till you're 40 years old. I think we all want to do that, and it's pretty impressive what he's doing.”

The Lightning got their third goal in 3:06 of hockey to make it 4-1 when Oliver Bjorkstrand snapped a power-play one-timer into the back of the net off a cross-ice pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Coach Jon Cooper wants his team to keep cutting down high-quality chances allowed, but he saw improvement from the recent losing stretch.

“We’ve just got to tighten that up a little bit more,” Cooper said. “But we got the lead, we extended the lead, protected the lead. I loved all that. So this is definitely a step forward as opposed to what’s gone on the last week and a half.”

Kucherov earned his fourth assist of the night and 100th point of the season when he set up an empty-net goal for Brandon Hagel to close the scoring. This marks Kucherov’s fourth consecutive 100-point season and sixth overall.

Only six players in NHL history have posted more 100-point campaigns.

“It’s poetry on ice, watching him play,” Cooper said of Kucherov postgame. ”He sees things other guys don’t, and I’ve been fortunate to have a front row seat to it for almost a decade. Just his ability to create and his vision, it’s unparalleled.”

Buffalo scored on a late wraparound goal to close the scoring, but Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves on 29 shots for a .931 save percentage and the win.

Kucherov led all players with his four-point night, while four other Bolts had two-point games for the Lightning including Anthony Cirelli, Guentzel, Hagel—who earned his 200th career assist—and Brayden Point, who finished with two assists in his 700th NHL game.

“I think we just got back to our game a little bit,” Hagel said. “Obviously, we should be a little better. By no means was it perfect in any way, but that's the reality of getting out of something like this. I think there's still gonna be some bumps and bruises before it turns perfect. That's a right step, but again we’ve got a big test tomorrow and we’ve got to be a little bit better.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars: