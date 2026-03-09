Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Blue Jackets on Women in Sports Night

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, March 10 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Pontus Holmberg

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons

Corey Perry - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tuesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will go for their first win against the Columbus Blue J ackets this season when they host their lone home game against the team on Tuesday...Tampa Bay is 0-2-0 versus Columbus so far in 2025-26, led on offense by Jake Guentzel (2-2—4), Anthony Cirelli (2-2—4) and Nikita Kucherov (1-3—4)...Jonas Johansson is 0-2-0 against Columbus with an .850 save percentage this season... Tampa Bay holds a 35-17-2 record versus the Blue Jackets all-time, including a 21-5-0 record on home ice...Kucherov is the franchise’s career leader in scoring against Columbus with 15-36—51 in 31 games, the next active Bolt being Victor Hedman with 6-27—33 in 42 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 17-4-0 with a .927 save percentage in his NHL career against Columbus to go with three shutouts, while Johansson is 1-3-2 with an .860 save percentage over his career.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, March 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday, March 17 at Seattle Kraken