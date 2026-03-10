Tampa Bay Lightning honor February Community Heroes

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of February. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. In celebration of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series and the instrumental role he played in bringing the game to Tampa Bay, Rob Higgins was presented with an additional $50,000 grant on top of the original allocation. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $35.57 million to 721 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.
February 1
659th Community Hero: Rob Higgins
Donation Recipients: University of South Florida (USF) Health, Coop’s Catch for Kids, presented by Heritage Insurance, USF Foundation Stampede for Women, Moffitt Cancer Center & Coaching Love
February 3
659th Community Hero: Lacey Boldman
Donation Recipients: Tampa YMCA
February 5
660th Community Hero: Savanna Thompson
Donation Recipients: ECHO
February 25
661st Community Hero: Ashley Lee
Donation Recipients: ALS Association
February 28
662nd Community Hero: Dr. Daphne Fudge
Donation Recipients: Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County & National Black Child Development Institute (BCDI)
About the Community Hero Program
During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.
