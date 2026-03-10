Tampa Bay Lightning honor February Community Heroes

Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant for charities of their choice

Community Hero Image
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of February. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. In celebration of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series and the instrumental role he played in bringing the game to Tampa Bay, Rob Higgins was presented with an additional $50,000 grant on top of the original allocation. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $35.57 million to 721 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.

20260201 - Stadium Series Hero 001

February 1

659th Community Hero: Rob Higgins

Donation Recipients: University of South Florida (USF) Health, Coop’s Catch for Kids, presented by Heritage Insurance, USF Foundation Stampede for Women, Moffitt Cancer Center & Coaching Love

20260203 - Hero

February 3

659th Community Hero: Lacey Boldman

Donation Recipients: Tampa YMCA

20260205 - Hero

February 5

660th Community Hero: Savanna Thompson

Donation Recipients: ECHO

20260225 - Hero

February 25

661st Community Hero: Ashley Lee

Donation Recipients: ALS Association

20260228 Hero

February 28

662nd Community Hero: Dr. Daphne Fudge

Donation Recipients: Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County & National Black Child Development Institute (BCDI)

About the Community Hero Program

During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.

News Feed

Lightning recall defenseman Steven Santini from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Blue Jackets on Women in Sports Night

The Lightning x Duvin line is a goldmine of 90s Bolts style

The Backcheck: Offense abound as Bolts split weekend back to back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 8, Lightning 7

Recap: Sabres 8, Lightning 7

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 2

Nuts & Bolts: Top spot in the Atlantic up for grabs

Recap: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 2

‘He makes our team better’: Lightning reacquire forward Corey Perry before trade deadline

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip continues in Toronto

Lightning acquire forward Corey Perry from Los Angeles

The Backcheck: Lightning comeback bid comes up short in Winnipeg

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 4, Lightning 1

Recap: Jets 4, Lightning 1

Nuts & Bolts: Trip heads north of the border to Winnipeg

The road to gold starts with programs like the Lightning’s Community & Hockey Development

Mishkin's Musings: Lightning look to regain the defensive form they’ve displayed for most of the season