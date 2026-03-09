Recap: Sabres 8, Lightning 7

One of the craziest games of the season saw 15 goals, including a combined seven in the third period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered an 8-7 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Sunday’s Atlantic Division clash.

Buffalo led 3-0 and then 4-1 before Tampa Bay scored five straight goals to take a 6-4 lead. The teams traded goals to a 7-7 tie until a power-play goal won it for Buffalo with 4:17 remaining.

JJ Moser, Nikita Kucherov and Darren Raddysh led the Lightning with three points in a game that ended with 100 penalty minutes and five power-play goals between the teams.

Tampa Bay is now 39-19-4 this season and will get back to game action on Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Scoring Summary

First period

BUF 1, TBL 0

8:26 Josh Doan (20) - Tage Thompson, Bowen Byram - PP

Forward Josh Doan opened the scoring on the power play, skating to the net and roofing a shot near the goalpost

Shots on goal: BUF 10, TBL 6

Second period

BUF 2, TBL 0

2:15 Jason Zucker (18) - Rasmus Dahlin, Thompson - PP

Buffalo’s second power-play goal of the game came on a one-timer in the right circle from forward Jason Zucker.

BUF 3, TBL 0

5:10 Alex Tuch (26) - Thompson, Noah Ostlund - PP

The Sabres once again scored on the power play, this time on a redirection by Alex Tuch in front of the Lightning net.

BUF 3, TBL 1

7:55 Corey Perry (13) - Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh

Tampa Bay got on the board with Corey Perry’s second goal in as many games when the forward skated to the net and shelved a backhand shot.

BUF 4, TBL 1

11:07 Tuch (27) - Byram - SH

Buffalo got a shorthanded breakaway goal from Tuch to regain a three-goal lead.

BUF 4, TBL 2

12:26 Kucherov (33) - Raddysh - PP

A shot from Nikita Kucherov on the power-play deflected into the net off a Sabres’ skate near the net.

BUF 4, TBL 3

14:46 Zemgus Girgensons (8) - Yanni Gourde, JJ Moser

Former Sabre Zemgus Girgensons clawed the Lightning closer to a tie game with his top-shelf shot.

BUF 4, TBL 4

17:37 Moser (6) - Conor Geekie

The Lightning tied the game late in the middle frame on a JJ Moser shot in the slot following forward Conor Geekie’s takeaway and pass in the offensive zone.

Shots on goal: BUF 15, TBL 10

Third period

TBL 5, BUF 4

00:59 Kucherov (34) - Brandon Hagel, Moser

Tampa Bay’s first lead was off the stick of a Nikita Kucherov one-timer.

TBL 6, BUF 4

5:46 Brayden Point (16) - Unassisted

Brayden Point got his stick on a chance in the slot before Buffalo put the puck in their own net to further the Lightning advantage.

TBL 6, BUF 5

6:12 Sam Carrick (5) - Zach Benson, Michael Kesselring

The Sabres responded quickly, scoring on a shot off the rush to make it a one-goal game 26 seconds after the Point goal.

TBL 7, BUF 5

9:48 Hagel (30) - Cirelli, Raddysh

Brandon Hagel’s 30th goal of the season came on a rebound to add to the offense.

TBL 7, BUF 6

11:03 Dahlin (13) - Thompson, Byram

Buffalo’s captain skated into the slot and scored on a deke in tight to cut the lead to one goal.

TBL 7, BUF 7

14:29 Zucker (19) - Ryan McLeod

The Sabres tied the game with a breakaway goal from Zucker.

BUF 8, TBL 7

15:43 Doan (21) - Zucker, Dahlin - PP

Doan’s second goal of the game was the winner after a point shot hit the post and Doan buried the second chance.

Total shots: BUF 42, TBL 28