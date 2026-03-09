Recap: Sabres 8, Lightning 7

One of the craziest games of the season saw 15 goals, including a combined seven in the third period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered an 8-7 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Sunday’s Atlantic Division clash.
Buffalo led 3-0 and then 4-1 before Tampa Bay scored five straight goals to take a 6-4 lead. The teams traded goals to a 7-7 tie until a power-play goal won it for Buffalo with 4:17 remaining.
JJ Moser, Nikita Kucherov and Darren Raddysh led the Lightning with three points in a game that ended with 100 penalty minutes and five power-play goals between the teams.
Tampa Bay is now 39-19-4 this season and will get back to game action on Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Scoring Summary
First period
BUF 1, TBL 0
8:26 Josh Doan (20) - Tage Thompson, Bowen Byram - PP
Forward Josh Doan opened the scoring on the power play, skating to the net and roofing a shot near the goalpost
Shots on goal: BUF 10, TBL 6
Second period
BUF 2, TBL 0
2:15 Jason Zucker (18) - Rasmus Dahlin, Thompson - PP
Buffalo’s second power-play goal of the game came on a one-timer in the right circle from forward Jason Zucker.
BUF 3, TBL 0
5:10 Alex Tuch (26) - Thompson, Noah Ostlund - PP
The Sabres once again scored on the power play, this time on a redirection by Alex Tuch in front of the Lightning net.
BUF 3, TBL 1
7:55 Corey Perry (13) - Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay got on the board with Corey Perry’s second goal in as many games when the forward skated to the net and shelved a backhand shot.
BUF 4, TBL 1
11:07 Tuch (27) - Byram - SH
Buffalo got a shorthanded breakaway goal from Tuch to regain a three-goal lead.
BUF 4, TBL 2
12:26 Kucherov (33) - Raddysh - PP
A shot from Nikita Kucherov on the power-play deflected into the net off a Sabres’ skate near the net.
BUF 4, TBL 3
14:46 Zemgus Girgensons (8) - Yanni Gourde, JJ Moser
Former Sabre Zemgus Girgensons clawed the Lightning closer to a tie game with his top-shelf shot.
BUF 4, TBL 4
17:37 Moser (6) - Conor Geekie
The Lightning tied the game late in the middle frame on a JJ Moser shot in the slot following forward Conor Geekie’s takeaway and pass in the offensive zone.
Shots on goal: BUF 15, TBL 10
Third period
TBL 5, BUF 4
00:59 Kucherov (34) - Brandon Hagel, Moser
Tampa Bay’s first lead was off the stick of a Nikita Kucherov one-timer.
TBL 6, BUF 4
5:46 Brayden Point (16) - Unassisted
Brayden Point got his stick on a chance in the slot before Buffalo put the puck in their own net to further the Lightning advantage.
TBL 6, BUF 5
6:12 Sam Carrick (5) - Zach Benson, Michael Kesselring
The Sabres responded quickly, scoring on a shot off the rush to make it a one-goal game 26 seconds after the Point goal.
TBL 7, BUF 5
9:48 Hagel (30) - Cirelli, Raddysh
Brandon Hagel’s 30th goal of the season came on a rebound to add to the offense.
TBL 7, BUF 6
11:03 Dahlin (13) - Thompson, Byram
Buffalo’s captain skated into the slot and scored on a deke in tight to cut the lead to one goal.
TBL 7, BUF 7
14:29 Zucker (19) - Ryan McLeod
The Sabres tied the game with a breakaway goal from Zucker.
BUF 8, TBL 7
15:43 Doan (21) - Zucker, Dahlin - PP
Doan’s second goal of the game was the winner after a point shot hit the post and Doan buried the second chance.
Total shots: BUF 42, TBL 28