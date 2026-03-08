Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 2

Over the course of their four-game losing streak, the Lightning did have a single lead. Instead, they spent much of those 240 minutes chasing deficits. Again in this matchup, the Lightning allowed the game’s first goal. But unlike the previous four contests, they tied the game and took the lead. In all, they netted four first-period goals and built an advantage they were able to maintain for the rest of the night.

The Lightning did play better defensively in this game, but they had a wobbly start. An early turnover yielded the opening goal for Matias Maccelli. William Nylander broke up an Oliver Bjorkstrand pass just inside the Toronto blue line and countered on a two-on-one. He set up Macchelli in the slot at 4:50.

Crucially, the Lightning answered that goal 46 seconds later. Brayden Point, playing his 700th NHL game, carried the puck into the offensive zone and slipped a pass to Nikita Kucherov in the high slot. Kucherov fed Ryan McDonagh, who stepped to the left circle. McDonagh attempted to hit Jake Guentzel at the back post. The puck hit off the skate of Jake McCabe and slid into the net at 5:36.

The Lightning never again trailed. Following an offensive-zone faceoff win for Guentzel, Kucherov drew a penalty on Jacob Quillan. During the delayed call, Kucherov swept the puck from the left circle toward the net. Point deflected the puck on goal. Anthony Stolarz made the save, but Guentzel chipped in the rebound at 12:30. The pending power play was erased due to the goal, of course, but the Lightning’s offense wasn’t done.

Jon Cooper mixed up some of his forward lines and defensive pairings in this game. He also went with a 12F-6D lineup configuration. The moves coincided with Corey Perry’s return. Perry played most of the game on a line with Conor Geekie and Scott Sabourin. But following the Guentzel goal, Cooper reunited the line of Yanni Gourde, Pontus Holmberg, and Zemgus Girgensons (who played on a line with Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel). On the next shift, Perry joined Cirelli and Hagel. The three players teamed up for the third Lightning goal. Cirelli stripped Auston Matthews behind the Toronto net and forced the puck to Hagel. Hagel stepped to the bottom of the right circle, drawing Stolarz to that side of the net. Hagel passed to Perry at the left circle, and Perry finished the shot before Stolarz reached the opposite post. Perry’s goal came at 13:48. The Lightning continued to apply heavy pressure, which resulted in a hooking minor called on Brandon Carlo at 14:31. During the power play, Kucherov wired a cross-ice pass to Bjorkstrand at the left circle, and Bjorkstrand cranked a one-timer into the top of the net at 15:06.

The Lightning did a reasonably good job of managing the rest of the game, which stayed at 4-1 until the late stages of the third. When the Lightning had breakdowns, Andrei Vasilevskiy made saves. Hagel’s empty-netter at 15:41 sealed the deal. On that goal, Kucherov earned his fourth assist of the game and picked up his 100th point of the season. A late tally from Nick Robertson set the final at 5-2.

The Lightning conclude the back-to-back on Sunday in Buffalo against a Sabres team that has won six straight and pulled into a standings tie with Tampa Bay atop the Atlantic Division.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Nikita Kucherov — Lightning. Four assists. 100 points on the season.

Jake Guentzel — Lightning. Goal and assist.