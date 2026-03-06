Recap: Jets 4, Lightning 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a fourth straight loss on Thursday, dropping a 4-1 game to the Winnipeg Jets on the road.

Tampa Bay is now 38-18-4 this season.

Winnipeg scored consecutive goals late in the second period to take a 2-0 lead and never surrendered the advantage—Morgan Barron scored on a 2-on-1 rush with less than five minutes left in the period, and Mark Scheifele’s one-timer made it 2-0.

Brayden Point notched a power-play goal to get Tampa Bay involved in the scoring early in the third period, but Winnipeg closed the night with two goals. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 26 saves.

Tampa Bay will continue its road trip by opening a back-to-back in Toronto on Saturday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: WPG 8, TBL 5

Second period

WPG 1, TBL 0

15:31 Morgan Barron (9) - Cole Koepke, Tanner Pearson

The Jets broke the scoreless seal with a rebound goal from forward Morgan Barron.

WPG 2, TBL 0

19:42 Mark Scheifele (29) - Alex Iafallo, Kyle Connor

The Jets added to the lead with a one-timer from the left circle in the closing seconds of the period.

Shots on goal: WPG 14, TBL 7

Third period

WPG 2, TBL 1

1:52 Brayden Point (15) - Jake Guentzel, Darren Raddysh - PP

Point scored a power-play goal in the opening moments of the third period to get Tampa Bay on the board, scoring on a shot from the front of the net after a rebound caromed off the end wall.

WPG 3, TBL 1

5:34 Gustav Nyquist (1) - Jonathan Toews, Tanner Pearson

A failed breakout allowed the Jets to reclaim the two-goal advantage with a shot from Gustav Nyquist.

WPG 4, TBL 1

17:59 Connor (28) - Scheifele, Iafallo - EN

Kyle Connor ended the night with an empty-net goal.

Total shots: WPG 30, TBL 27