Lightning acquire forward Corey Perry from Los Angeles

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Corey Perry from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in 2028, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Los Angeles will retain 50 percent of Perry’s salary as part of the trade.

Perry, 40, has skated in 50 games with the Kings this season, recording 11 goals and 28 points while averaging 14:19 of time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has appeared in 1,442 career NHL contests between the Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, logging 459 goals and 963 points with 78 game-winning goals. Perry previously spent two seasons with the Bolts from 2021-23, registering 31 goals and 65 points with 12 power-play tallies over 163 games.

A Stanley Cup Champion with Anaheim in 2006-07, Perry has skated in 237 career playoff games, the third-most among all players in NHL history, recording 64 goals and 141 points with 12 game-winning goals. The Peterborough, Ontario, native is one of just three active NHL players to be a member of the Triple Gold Club as a winner of the Stanley Cup and gold medals at both the Olympic Winter Games and IIHF Men’s World Championship. A four-time NHL All-Star, Perry won the Maurice Richard and Hart Trophies when he logged 50 goals and 98 points with the Ducks in 2010-11.

Perry was originally drafted by Anaheim in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2003 NHL Draft.