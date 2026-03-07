‘He makes our team better’: Lightning reacquire forward Corey Perry before trade deadline

Tampa Bay adds not only a quality player, but also another leader to their roster

By Benjamin Pierce
Anyone who has followed the Tampa Bay Lightning over the past decade knows that General Manager and Vice President of Hockey Operations Julien BriseBois will push the proverbial chips to the center of the table when he believes in his team.

BriseBois did so on Friday before this season’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline, bringing back forward Corey Perry from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Perry, 40, helped the Lightning reach the 2022 Stanley Cup Final and scored 65 points with the Lightning across two seasons as a Bolt. His 237 career playoff games are third-most in NHL history.

Los Angeles retained 50% of Perry’s contract, a $2 million pact that expires at the end of this season.

“I’m not usually a fan of paying a price at the deadline to acquire a player on an expiring contract, but in this case there's significantly less risk because we know Corey, we have a relationship with him,” BriseBois said Friday. "We know he's gonna fit in great into the locker room and with our team on the ice. In talking with Coop (Coach Jon Cooper) after the trade, he'd already talked to a few of our leaders, and they were really pumped to have Corey back, as we are."

Friday’s acquisition was about Tampa Bay adding not only a quality player but also another leader to their roster. On a trade deadline day that might have seemed slower than others across the league, the Lightning believe their team is better than it was yesterday.

"Corey is a winner with a proven track record in the playoffs. He makes our team better,” BriseBois said.

“He will bring snarl to our group. He will bring additional scoring ability to our bottom six, so I’m really excited to bring him in. And with Corey Perry, it’s not all about production. It's also about the leadership he brings to our group and the influence he has on other players. He has this ability to bring guys into the fight. He knows when and how to raise the temperature on the ice. He knows when to calm things down, when that's what's needed, and that's priceless if you want to go on a long playoff run.”

The Lightning did so while only expending one draft pick two years from now. The Lightning didn’t empty their future assets on deadline day and still got better.

“At the end of the day, I feel like we've improved our team without giving up any of our prospects, without subtracting any of our regulars off of our roster,” BriseBois said, “and we still retain all of our premium draft picks going forward that we had coming into this deadline.”

The forward has scored 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points in 50 games this season in Los Angeles. He was tied for fifth on the Kings in scoring, and his 59 penalty minutes led the team. He has 11 power-play points this season, third-most on Los Angeles.

Perry, sometimes referred to as “The Worm” or “Scorey Perry”, has continued to be a productive player late into his career. He scored 19 goals in 2024-25 for the Edmonton Oilers, helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The veteran right wing has collected 459 goals and 963 points across 1,442 career games during his 21-season NHL career. BriseBois on Friday credited Perry’s ability to keep producing late into his career to his passion for the sport.

“I don't know that any player is as passionate as Corey Perry about hockey. He loves the game, he loves to compete,” the Lightning GM said. "He loves to muck it up. He loves the challenge of doing the hard things and the rewards that come with that. So I would say it's not so much a skillset as a mindset. That's what separates him from the other players. That's why he's still playing at a really high level at this age.”

BriseBois: Perry ‘moves the needle’ for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay, which sat atop the Atlantic Division with a 38-18-4 record on Friday, is mired in a four-game losing streak—tied for the team’s longest of the season—heading into this weekend's divisional back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres as the latter holds a matching 80 standings points with Tampa Bay.

While the team’s current skid wasn’t the motivation behind the organization’s decision to bolster its roster, the team’s latest addition can help them win games.

“Getting back to our way of playing, it’s not so much the results, it's just the way we're going about it. There are flashes of us being really good in these games, and we just haven't been able to do it for 60 minutes,” BriseBois said. “There’s certainly no panic. We know what we need to do. The players know what to do. The coaches know what to do. Everyone's working on it and I expect us to work our way out of this funk.”

As the Lightning get closer to clinching their ninth consecutive Stanley Cup Playoffs berth, Perry brings one of the best resumes in NHL history—his 64 career playoff goals rank 30th all-time, and his 141 points sit inside the top 50.

Perry helped the Anaheim Ducks win the Stanley Cup in 2007 and is a Hart Memorial Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner (2010-11). He has reached the Stanley Cup Final six times in his NHL career and is one of three active NHL players in the Triple Gold Club, winning the Stanley Cup as well as gold medals at the IIHF Men’s World Championship and Olympic Winter Games.

He now rejoins numerous former teammates from his last stint in Tampa.

BriseBois said this season’s roster is “probably the best” the team has had in a number of years, but they feel they improved with the Perry acquisition.

"It's more the familiarity. We're not bringing them back because we're trying to put the band together. We're not trying to go back to 2020 or 2021, 2022. We're trying to win the Cup in 2026 and beyond. The guys that came back came back for very specific reasons. They fit a very specific need,” BriseBois said. “The acquisition cost made sense in all those cases, and it always comes back to every decision we make, we make thinking it improves our odds of bringing the Cup back to town.”

Perry will once again wear No. 10 with the Lightning and aims to play in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

BriseBois said Perry’s spot in the lineup will be up to Cooper, but the GM expects Perry to play in a bottom six role regarding ice time.

“It's not so much about his production on the ice, although I expect him to be a contributor. It's also the impact he has on everyone else now. He will make the rest of the group better,” BriseBois said. "Every individual player being better, him being a better player than where we would have been in the lineup in his spot, that's why I think we've moved the needle a little bit today in the right direction.”

Goncalves, Paul progressing

BriseBois also provided injury updates on forwards Gage Goncalves and Nick Paul on Friday.

Goncalves remains in the day-to-day category with a lower-body injury. BriseBois didn’t expect the 25-year-old forward to play on Saturday in Toronto, but after that the team will see.

Paul, who has missed seven games with a lower-body injury, is still a week or two away.

Julien BriseBois on the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

