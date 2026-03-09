The Lightning x Duvin line is a goldmine of 90s Bolts vibes

Eight essentials from an all-new, vintage-inspired Bolts collection

duvin header
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

Over the past few years, Duvin has not-so-quietly become one of the most dependable brands in the retro universe. Their vintage-inspired threads are dialed in on everything from board shorts and cabana shirts to knits and outerwear.

Their high-quality leisure lines have also become a known commodity in the sports collab world. The Florida-based company has linked up with the Bucs, Magic, Heat and others to create some of the most coveted merch in the game. And now the Lightning have a standout line to call their own.

The Lightning x Duvin collection is a goldmine of 90s Bolts vibes, featuring vintage colorways and fonts with a tinge of old Florida sun. You can check out the essentials below, which are now available online and in-store at Tampa Bay Sports. Keep in mind: the exclusive line is a limited drop and only available while supplies last. Best to act fast.

zeus tee inline

Duvin x Tampa Bay Lightning Zeus Tee, $45

God of Thunder, meet the Gods of Retro. The chief deity of the Greek pantheon is a top six forward for the Lightning now.

goalie tee inline

Duvin x Tampa Bay Lightning Goalie Tee, $45

Palm tree pocket logo on the front, enormous goalie rising out of the ocean on the back. What’s not to love?

bug tee inline

Duvin x Tampa Bay Lightning Thunderbug Tee, $45

Duvin’s nostalgically animated ThunderBug rides an iceberg surfboard. This tee is going to age with the finest of vintage.

kick ice tee inline

Duvin x Tampa Bay Lightning Kick Ice Tee, $45

A graphic tee with fonts and styles straight out of the inaugural season.

duvin jersey sweater inline

Duvin x Tampa Bay Lightning 92 Crew, $85

This pullover doubles as your new beer league uniform.

print collar inline

Duvin x Tampa Bay Lightning Beach Club Cabana Shirt, $72

Your favorite hockey team has a beach club cabana shirt now, and it pairs handsomely with chinos and an ice-cold Cigar City Lager.

bolt polo inline

Duvin x Tampa Bay Lightning Polo, $85

The official polo of morning rounds and Fridays at the office.

kick ice hat inline

Duvin x Tampa Bay Lightning Two-Tone Kick Ice Adjustable Hat, $45

Vintage two-tone hats. So hot right now.

