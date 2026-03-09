The Lightning x Duvin line is a goldmine of 90s Bolts vibes

Over the past few years, Duvin has not-so-quietly become one of the most dependable brands in the retro universe. Their vintage-inspired threads are dialed in on everything from board shorts and cabana shirts to knits and outerwear.

Their high-quality leisure lines have also become a known commodity in the sports collab world. The Florida-based company has linked up with the Bucs, Magic, Heat and others to create some of the most coveted merch in the game. And now the Lightning have a standout line to call their own.

The Lightning x Duvin collection is a goldmine of 90s Bolts vibes, featuring vintage colorways and fonts with a tinge of old Florida sun. You can check out the essentials below, which are now available online and in-store at Tampa Bay Sports. Keep in mind: the exclusive line is a limited drop and only available while supplies last. Best to act fast.