Lightning to host 25th annual Bolt Run, presented by AdventHealth, on Saturday, November 1

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host the 25th annual Bolt Run, presented by AdventHealth, on Saturday, November 1. Funds from this year’s race will benefit Special Olympics Florida, whose mission is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities. The proceeds will help ensure athletes can return to the playing field and continue their sporting journeys, despite the challenges they have faced.

Event-day registration will open at 5:30 a.m., with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. from Benchmark International Arena. Participants can choose from three race options: 5K, 5 Mile, and 1 Mile, with some packages including tickets to a Tampa Bay Lightning home game.

Packet pickups will be held at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at Benchmark International Arena on October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information or to register, please visit: www.tampabaylightning.com/boltrun.