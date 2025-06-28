Lightning select Ethan Czata with the 56th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft

With the 56th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected forward Ethan Czata from the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Kings before Tampa Bay acquired the selection in exchange for forward Tanner Jeannot last June.

A native of Brampton, Ontario, the 18-year-old scored 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in 68 games with Niagara last season. He finished fourth on the team in goals and points.

He also scored a goal and added four assists for five points in seven games for Team Canada at the U18 World Championships.

Czata was ranked 49th overall among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings.