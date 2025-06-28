Lightning select Benjamin Rautiainen with 108th overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Rautiainen recorded 33 points in 50 games with Tappara in 2024-25

DRAFT PICK _ 1920x1080 (1)
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

With the 108th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected forward Benjamin Rautiainen from Tappara of Liiga, the top professional league in Finland.

Tampa Bay traded their 2026 Fourth-Round selection to the Boston Bruins to receive the pick.

The 6-foot, 174-pound forward scored 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points in 50 games with Tappara in 2024-25. He scored two goals and two assists for Finland across seven games for Team Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Rautiainen was ranked 36th among international skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings.

