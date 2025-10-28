Lightning recall F Scott Sabourin, assign F Mitchell Chaffee to AHL Syracuse

Sabourin has skated in five games with the Crunch this season

Chaffee
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, the Lightning have assigned forward Mitchell Chaffee to AHL Syracuse.

Sabourin, 33, has skated in five games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and two points with seven penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 537 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 89 goals and 183 points with 1,230 penalty minutes.

Sabourin was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.

Chaffee, 27, has skated in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording eight shots on goal and four penalty minutes. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chaffee has appeared in 103 career games with Tampa Bay, registering 16 goals and 25 points while averaging 11:39 of time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward has played in 123 career AHL games between the Crunch and Iowa Wild, logging 42 goals and 89 points with six game-winning tallies.

Chaffee was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2023.

