Lightning make four selections in Round 7 at 2025 NHL Draft

The Tampa Bay Lightning added four players to the team's draft pool in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Saturday, including goalie Caleb Heil, forwards Roman Luttsev and Marco Mignosa as well as defenseman Grant Spada.

Round 7, Pick 193 — G Caleb Heil, Madison Capitals (USHL)

The Lightning opened a busy seventh round by selecting goalie Caleb Heil, a 19-year-old who played 39 games with the Madison Capitols of the USHL.

Heil posted a 25-10-4 record and .896 save percentage to pair with two shutouts. The native of Victoria, Minnesota stands 6-feet, 2 inches tall and weighs in at 196 pounds. Heil is committed to play college hockey at the University of North Dakota, beginning with the 2026-27 season.

The pick was acquired via trade with the San Jose Sharks.

Round 7, Pick 206 — F Roman Luttsev, Loko-76 (MHL RUSSIA)

Tampa Bay selected 19-year-old Roman Luttsev from Loko-76 Yaroslavl of the Molodyozhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL) with the 206th pick of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The left-shooting forward is a native of Elektrostal, Russia.

Luttsev scored 30 goals and 63 points in 55 games as an assistant captain for Loko-76 Yaroslavl and played three games in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Round 7, Pick 212 — D Grant Spada, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Eighteen-year-old defenseman Grant Spada of the Guelph Storm (OHL) was Tampa Bay’s selection at pick 212.

Spada, a native of Fort Erie, Ontario, registered six assists in 58 games with Guelph in 2024-25 to go with 85 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound defenseman also played two games with the Ayr Centennials of the GOJHL.

Round 7, Pick 215 — F Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The Lightning closed the draft by taking forward Marco Mignosa, a 20-year-old forward from Toronto.

Mignosa scored 36 goals and 85 points in 58 games to lead the Soo Greyhounds in scoring during the 2024-25 season and also served as an assistant captain. Mignosa has 200 career points with the Greyhounds in 238 career OHL games.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right-shooting forward added five assists in five OHL playoff games last season.