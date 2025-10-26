Kucherov’s inspired journey to 1k points was one of determination, vision and personality

The future Hall of Famer became the 101st player in NHL history to reach the milestone

Kucherov 1K
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

There aren’t many plays on an NHL ice sheet that go unseen—or frankly, unmade—by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

And there have been plenty along the way during a future Hockey Hall of Fame career.

Kucherov registered his 1,000th NHL point on Saturday with an assist on Jake Guentzel’s second period goal, becoming only the second player in Lightning history to hit the mark. Among the 7,815 players that have appeared in the league’s history, Kucherov becomes just the 101st to notch 1,000 career points.

By that metric alone, he sits in the top 1.3% of the NHL’s all-time scorers.

“It was a great feeling and something I never thought I would reach, and I’m really honored and fortunate to have great teammates along the way,” Kucherov said Saturday. “Without them I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t have done that.

"And also without the fan support. They’ve been a huge part of it. I’m just really blessed.”

The 32-year-old right wing has played his entire NHL career in Tampa, Florida, a place he helped return to a championship level. He assisted the Lightning to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021, and he’s stacked together the individual trophies over that time, too.

The passing magician is the NHL’s back-to-back scoring champion and Art Ross Memorial Trophy winner. His race to 1,000 points in the world’s top hockey league required just 809 career games, making him the 17th-fastest player to the mark in league history.

He is the fourth-fastest player born outside of North America and the fastest Russian-born player to reach 1,000 points. There have been a fair share of highlights since Kucherov recorded his first point, a one-timer goal during his NHL debut against Henrik Lundqvist in a 5-0 win over the New York Rangers back on Nov. 25, 2013 when he was in a different jersey number and the announcer didn’t know his first name.

"Wore 56. CCM stick, I think,” Hedman said postgame Saturday of what he remembers of a young Kucherov. "I think the announcer said Dimitri Kucherov, so he only got 999 as Nikita (smiles). That's the biggest one and obviously scoring on King Henrik, too. That was the start of something special, and I'm super proud of him.”

GettyImages-452006421

A lot has happened since then, culminated by Saturday’s milestone night. The people closest to Kucherov say his path to 1,000 NHL points was forged by his next-level vision, world-class playmaking and a relentless determination to make it all happen.

As the Lightning bench cleared to mob Kucherov after his 1,000th point on Saturday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper was enjoying thinking back.

“It's been a privilege to stand on the bench to watch him get 1,000. It seems like just yesterday he was in the league, and he's a special, special player. He's going to go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest player to ever play in this organization, and he's got a lot of runway left in him,” Cooper said.

— — —

Lightning alumnus Tyler Johnson remembers the first time he noticed Kucherov during a training camp, shortly after the conclusion of an on-ice session. Every other player had exited, but Kucherov remained on the ice by himself to continue working on shooting and edgework.

“I think going into it, you hear a lot of the scouts or people in management talk about this young kid coming that’s going to be a really good player who fell in the draft and they don’t really know how he did,” Johnson remembered. “When I saw him, I was like, ‘OK, this kid has a lot of skill. His shot was really good, and you could just tell by the way that he moves and was able to have the puck on the part of his stick that he was just always able to make a play.”

Coach Cooper paired Kucherov with Johnson and Ondrej Palat on a line, one the coach infamously dubbed ‘The Triplets’ because they seemed to be as in-sync as a genetic trio.

Johnson and Palat had already established some on-ice chemistry after playing together in the American Hockey League (AHL), and Kucherov seemed to be an immediate fit as the missing piece of the trio.

Johnson said playing with Kucherov made the game easy.

“Kuch came on, and he was just such a smart player that we kind of meshed right away. What I really enjoyed playing with those guys is that after every single shift, every play, every practice, every game, we always talked about different things, whether we wanted someone else to do something different, what we thought we could do differently, whatever it might be, watching video,” Johnson said. “And we were just kind of always learning and coming up together, which I thought was amazing because Kuch was a rookie into the league and Pally and I, that was our second year is all, so it wasn't like we really knew anything, either. So it was a lot of fun to lean on one another and go through everything and kind of have that experience…It just meant a lot to be able to be around Kuch and Pally and be able to have that chemistry.”

Kucherov’s playmaking has spoken for itself over the years, as his 638 career assists are already the most in franchise history and well inside the NHL’s top 100 all-time.

Johnson remembered one playoff series in which Kucherov left with an in-game injury but later returned to score the game-winning goal. Kucherov's never-quit attitude pushed his teammates to be better, according to Johnson.

Johnson sometimes never saw the puck before it hit his stick to score goals because Kucherov’s pass was a play ahead of even the eventual goal-scorer.

“I think it's the way he sees the game. I always joke around that I think at any point of the game if he's on the ice, you can basically tell everybody to stop, have him shut his eyes, and he'd be able to pinpoint every single person on the ice and tell you where they're at, where they're going. He can read everything so well, and that's what made it so fun to play with him is that I knew that I just had to go find a good spot for myself and be in a good area, and I knew that he was going to be able to find me there,” Johnson said. “His hockey IQ is off the charts, and then his skill is able to make those plays.”

Those plays on the ice helped the team to multiple Stanley Cups, and they led to some great memories off the ice, too. While he might not be as front-facing as other NHL superstars, the personality in Kucherov is one of a fantastic teammate, according to his former linemate.

Johnson still holds the infamous Triplets Christmas sweater photo as a funny memory.

Triplets

Photo courtesy of the Hockey News

“He’s just a really funny guy,” Johnson said of Kucherov.

“Everyone saw when we won, he was doing his stuff and everything, but it's just kind of how Kuch is. He's one of the greatest guys, but he does his own thing. He has his way of doing it, and that's just what it is. A lot of people always bring up when we made that triplets picture, the ugly sweaters and everything,” he said with a laugh. “We all thought it was a stupid idea. Trust me, not one of us actually wanted to do it, but it was kind of my job and Pally’s job to get Kuch to want to do it, because he was totally against it. He’d rather play on the ice than take pictures, but that was a pretty fun time trying to talk Kuch into wanting to do that with us. I’m actually shocked we were able to get a few photos there.”

From those early moments playing together, Johnson knew Kucherov was going to be a special player. That skill, combined with Kucherov’s nonstop effort to be the best, has proven Johnson’s prediction correct.

“I think pretty early on when you factor in his skill, his work ethic, and then also just the confidence in himself, I think that sets him apart. And I think we realized that he was going to be a really special player. Did we know that he was going to be Kuch of Art Ross every single year? I don't know if I would have said that right away. That's just years of development and working hard for him, but it's really cool to see,” Johnson said. “I never would have counted against him, for sure, but you need someone to work extremely hard. And Kuch has that.”

Palat, the final piece of that infamous Triplets line, joked that he and Johnson taught Kucherov everything he knows during their time together.

“Just kidding. But it was just a lot of fun,” he said of playing with Kucherov. “We were young, and the league was changing a little bit, but we were good. We were a fast line and that was an upcoming trend in the NHL it felt like, so we had a great year together. We were just playing hockey, having fun. We didn't really think about any pressure or anything like that.”

Much like Johnson, Palat pointed to a combination of vision and work ethic that separates Kucherov from even the world’s best players.

“Obviously he’s a huge talent, and he has a work ethic that, I mean, everybody knows how hard he works throughout the season and in the summer. And with that, he has a huge hockey IQ that wants to get better and better,” Palat said. “It was amazing to play with him and see him growing up into just an unbelievable player here.”

Much like Johnson, Palat conceded that you always have to be ready for the puck when you’re playing with No. 86 because he is processing the play faster than anyone else. Even if you think there might not be a passing lane open to the blade of your stick, Palat said Kucherov could find one.

From the passes to locker room chats, time with Kucherov remains near the top of Palat’s NHL career memories.

“His personality is kind of funny,” Palat said. “He's a great guy to have around and obviously just those highlights in the playoffs we got together were amazing.”

— — —

Hockey Hall of Famer Adam Oates first met Kucherov in Los Angeles more than five seasons ago through former NHLer Mikhail Grabovski, who Oates coached with the Washington Capitals.

Oates, now a full-time skills coach, lives in West Palm Beach and talks to the Lightning forward often. He continues to work with Kucherov throughout the summer on offseason training.

Oates, also a member of the NHL’s 1,000-point club, said the best part of Kucherov’s game is his mental processing.

“His brain. He’s a smart man,” Oates said, comparing it to the ability to process the stresses of driving a car.

“I compare hockey to driving your car down the highway. You’re going 70 mph on a three-lane highway…You might have to change lanes, you might have to slow down, you might have to accelerate. You’ve got to pay attention to your blind spots. There's a lot going on. Every single day of your life, there's a lot going on. You make a mistake, we know what happens. Hockey is no different. And honestly, I would say that he processes information fantastically.”

Fans in Tampa are accustomed to Kucherov’s quick hands, remarkable passing and smooth skating. Oates said that skillset features a rare combination for any hockey player.

“It’s rare to have a man with the IQ, the talent–the ability to skate with and without the puck is incredible. He’s been very fortunate, and I think he’d tell you that he’s got to play with some great players himself, but that just compliments his skillset. At the end of the day, he’s a very, very talented guy that works on his craft.”

202509210242_TBLTC

Kucherov can be seen in the summer months still in the Tampa area. He spends most mornings at TGH Ice Plex in Brandon surrounded by hundreds of pucks working on the finer details of his game, whether it’s stickhandling, corralling pucks off the wall or other aspects.

Oates ranks Kucherov in the top percent for his drive to improve.

“What’s funny is, I know a lot of guys in my generation, we were trying to figure it out, too. He tries to figure it out every night for his team and for himself, which is fantastic. And it’s not hard work for him. I don’t know if that’s his culture, or where he comes from, but he’s just a hockey man. That’s what he does,” Oates said.

“At the end of the day, he’s what you would call a hockey IQ genius. And I think he’s proven it to everybody in Tampa.”

— — —

Lightning forward Brayden Point has seen most of Kucherov’s entire 1,000-point career in person, playing as Kucherov’s center and teammate for the past several years at both 5-on-5 and the power play.

When Point first joined the Lightning organization, he was quick to realize Kucherov’s talent was elite.

“My first time playing with him, he was unreal,” Point said. “He's so talented. But when I came up, he was already one of the top guys in the league.”

Like the many others that have played with Kucherov in Bolts Blue over the years, Point immediately pointed to Kucherov’s ability to read defenses and plays as his top attribute, along with his work ethic.

“His vision on the ice is incredible,” Point said. “I mean, there's times I'll come to the bench to ask him, I say, ‘When did you see me? You know, like, when did you look?’ And so it’s incredible. His work ethic, too. He's always trying to get better and he's always working at something. I think that's why he continues to be so good is because he cares so much and he works at it.”

Point said nearly every time they come off the ice after a shift, his linemate has an idea for their next attack.

“Because he's so smart, he sees things that not many guys see,” Point said of Kucherov, “so it's a big advantage for our team and definitely playing on his line where he can kind of see something and maybe we try it the next shift. It's a big help, because, like I said, he sees things that not many people see.”

Point also pointed to Kucherov’s skating stride. The Russian forward often slips through a crowded area of defenders with ease despite there appearing to be no space.

“He is fast. He just doesn't need to be all the time because he's so smart, and he sees the game and he reads time and space. The way he sees the ice allows him just to kind of glide into position and be in the right spots, because he knows where the puck's coming so early. But I think just the way he can handle the puck and how good he is on his edges, I think that's why he can make it look effortless sometimes.”

And despite all the great assists, goals, wins and trophies, Point’s favorite thing about Kucherov is away from the playing surface.

“Just him off the ice, really. He’s a great guy,” Point said. “He’s so fun to play with and it’s so fun being his linemate. I love how much he loves the game and how hard he works at it.”

— — —

Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh knows firsthand how difficult it is to stop Kucherov, having played both with and against the forward over his long NHL career.

“He’s totally unpredictable,” McDonagh said of trying to defend Kucherov.

GettyImages-620238506

“He doesn't forecast his next play. The elite players, they're very deceptive. And for him, it's a different kind of deception, where it almost slows the game down and makes you think you're in a good spot when you're really not. And he obviously has incredible vision to find the open guy, whoever it is, and the ability to put a pass on the tape to the open guy 99% of the time. So it's the unpredictability of his game and his craft that he worked so hard that makes him so tough to play against.”

Kucherov can be an unpredictable force for opposing defenders.

In the room every day, though? Those in Tampa know what they can expect from No. 86.

“His work ethic is second to none, his love for the game, his passion. He's totally committed to his craft, and it's really impressive to watch and something that you admire for sure,” McDonagh said. “Especially when you've played as long as I have and he has in this league, to continue to work at it and want to get better is impressive, and it speaks volumes of why he is the player that he is.”

— — —

Recently, Brandon Hagel has played on the left flank of Kucherov.

In some ways it’s a continuation of this summer, the second straight offseason Hagel spent training with Kucherov in Tampa trying to learn as much as he can from the NHL’s leading offensive weapon.

Hagel used last year’s lessons to post a career-best 90-point season in Tampa Bay.

“There's a lot to learn from him. On the ice, obviously teaching me in the summer and having the ability to take his time and stop something and tell me how to do it right. He doesn't just watch and sit there. He’s just one of those guys, he wants to better you,” Hagel said of Kucherov.

“He wants you to get better, and he wants to get better as well. So he's kind of all-in in that type of situation. And I guess off the ice, if there's something going on, he'll be there.”

GettyImages-2211856701

Much like Palat, Hagel said playing with Kucherov means always being ready for the puck. In some ways he compares Kucherov to a former teammate of his, another future Hall of Famer in winger Patrick Kane.

“They're very similar players. They both slow the game down. They make the game their own basically out there, and those are scary types of players. That’s why Kaner is going to go down as probably the best American-born player to play the game for a reason. He's still doing it to this day, so credit to him, and obviously it’s the same with Kuch,” Hagel said. “He's going to go down as one of the best players to ever play the game, and it just happens those two play very similar games.”

Hagel had nothing but good things to say about Kucherov as a person, too.

“He's an incredible teammate, obviously, in the locker room to be around. There's a lot to Kuch that people don't know, and he's one of those types of players, if you get the chance to meet him, he's a lot different than probably what the media thinks. That's for sure.”

— — —

Over the course of his own NHL career, Guentzel has become accustomed to playing alongside hockey’s cream of the crop.

Guentzel signed his seven-year contract with the Lightning last summer, not long removed from parts of eight seasons playing with another all-time great in Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Few NHL players are fortunate to transition from playing alongside one generational talent to joining another in a new city, but Guentzel has found just that in Tampa—he played much of his first Bolts season as the wing opposite Kucherov on the Lightning’s top line and power play, scoring a career-high 40 goals and hitting 80 points for the second time in his NHL career.

Guentzel sees the similarities between Crosby—who is now a top-10 scorer in NHL history with 1,695 career points—and Kucherov.

“They both think the game at a very high level, and their playmaking ability is unmatched,” Guentzel said. “It's a similar kind of standard that they have with their work ethic and how they can make players playing with them feel welcome right away. So their playmaking ability would be what stands out most to me.”

Their work ethic is similar, too. Guentzel took note of Kucherov’s drive to win and be great quickly after joining the Lightning. Guentzel was the goal-scorer on Kucherov’s 1,000th NHL point on Saturday when Kucherov’s pass found the net off Guentzel’s skate.

“His work ethic, just his appetite to be the best player in the league and how much time he puts in behind the scenes, it's pretty remarkable what he does,” Guentzel said of Kucherov. “He's a special player in this league, and all the hard work he does definitely pays off.”

He said everyone’s hockey stick has to be on the ice at all times when playing with someone such as Crosby or Kucherov because as others mentioned, they often find ways to find you.

Stanley Cup victories, milestone nights, teammate awards and honors. Guentzel has seen them all. Still, the 1,000-point mark for Kucherov stands tall in his mind.

“It's just longevity,” Guentzel said. “It's the work ethic you put in to stay at a high level for a long period of time. Whenever you see these kinds of milestones it's really special, and it’s just for all the hard work they put in.”

— — —

Of all the teammates he’s ever had, Lightning goalie and fellow countryman Andrei Vasilevskiy likely knows Kucherov better than anyone else.

And when asked what impresses the goaltender most about the newest member of the NHL’s 1,000-point club, Vasilevskiy’s answer reflected Kucherov’s talent.

“Everything,” Vasilevskiy said. “He’s the best player on the team, the best player in the NHL.”

“He’s won quite a few awards. He’s just one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met in my life. He’s a consistent, great person and just the all-around perfect player.”

GettyImages-1277680454

Vasilevskiy considers Nikita Kucherov one of his very best friends and teased that his favorite Kucherov highlights are all the goals he has scored on the Lightning goalie in practice over the years.

“Three,” he guessed of that number last week. “Three goals our whole career.”

Eventually he cracked, conceding his true favorite—Kucherov’s shootout-winning goal against Buffalo in 2017 in which he faked the shot, waved his stick over the puck and left the puck to slide through Robin Lehner’s legpads.

“That one against Buffalo, the shootout goal against Lehner? Kuch’s signature move. That was pretty cool.”

But once again, talent alone isn’t what separates Kucherov from others, according to his best friend.

Instead, it’s the fact that Kucherov already sits as one of the best in NHL history and isn’t satisfied. He wants to be even better.

“People don’t see how much time he puts in before the season and during the season. He spends hours on the ice, sometimes just doing one single drill to make sure it’s perfect so he’s ready for the game again,” Vasilevskiy said. “That commitment to his job is just out of this world. He’s the best player on our team and in the NHL for sure to me.”

