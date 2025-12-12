Lightning assign forward Jack Finley to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Jack Finley to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Finley, 23, has skated in 11 games for the Lightning this season, logging one goal and one assist to go along with six penalty minutes. Finley scored his first NHL goal, which proved to be the game-winner, on November 15, against the Florida Panthers. He played one game with the Bolts in 2024-25 and has skated in a total of 12 career NHL games, averaging 8:47 of time on ice.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Finley has skated in 161 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and owns 39 goals, 81 points, 102 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating. Last season, he posted a career-high 14 goals, including two game-winners.

Finley was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2020 NHL draft.