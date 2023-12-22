Recap: Lightning 5, Golden Knights 4

A goal from Nick Paul with 1:13 remaining in regulation was the difference in Tampa Bay’s 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights at AMALIE Arena on Thursday.

Point, Kucherov, Hedman and Paul all registered three-point performances in the Lightning’s second-consecutive victory.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the start in net and stopped 30 of 34 Vegas shots.

The Bolts now head to Washington D.C. to face the Capitals on Saturday night in the final game before the NHL’s holiday break.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

VGK 1, TBL 0

11:40 Jonathan Marchessault (16) – Brayden McNabb, Chandler Stephenson

Vegas broke through just past the midway point of the first period. Brayden McNabb’s shot from the point was blocked on its way through and fell to Jonathan Marchessault in front of the net to sweep home.

VGK 2, TBL 0

16:58 Ivan Barbashev (9) – Mark Stone

A 2-on-1 materialized for the Golden Knights down low, and Mark Stone played the puck across to Ivan Barbashev who lifted a shot over Andrei Vasilevskiy.

2nd Period

VGK 2, TBL 1

8:25 Alex Barre-Boulet (6) – Victor Hedman, Conor Sheary

Victor Hedman’s one-timer from the top of the left circle was deflected and appeared to be going wide. Alex Barre-Boulet was set up at the side of the net, however, and shoveled it past Jiri Patera to get the Lightning on the board.

VGK 2, TBL 2

15:55 Nikita Kucherov (23) – Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman – PPG

With just one second remaining before the first half of a 5-on-3 power play expired, Steven Stamkos teed up Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer from the right circle that tied the game.

TBL 3, VGK 2

16:28 Brayden Point (15) – Nick Paul, Nikita Kucherov – PPG

The timing of Kucherov’s goal kept the Lightning on the power play and they cashed in. Kucherov threw the puck into a crowd in front of the net, and it popped free for Brayden Point to fire home.

TBL 4, VGK 2

18:50 Brayden Point (16) – Nick Paul, Nikita Kucherov

Just over two minutes later, Point scored his second of the period to put Tampa Bay up by two. A Nick Paul shot hit the post, but the rebound fell for Point, and he scored while falling to the ice.

3rd Period

TBL 4, VGK 3

5:31 Jonathan Marchessault (17) – William Karksson, Jack Eichel – PPG

Vegas got back within one on a power play goal from Marchessault five minutes into the third period. The Golden Knights won the opening draw and quickly set up Marchessault for a one-timer from the slot just 16 seconds into the man advantage.

TBL 4, VGK 4

9:44 Paul Cotter (5) – Brayden McNabb, Ben Hutton

The Golden Knights tied the game at four midway through the period. Paul Cotter capped a shift of heavy pressure from Vegas with a shot that beat Vasilevskiy through a heavy screen in front.

TBL 5, VGK 4

18:47 Nick Paul (11) – Victor Hedman, Brayden Point

Tampa Bay took the lead for good with 1:13 left to play in the third. Patera made an initial save but kicked the rebound to Nick Paul on the far side of the ice. From a sharp angle, Paul fired home the game-winning goal.