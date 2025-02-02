Recap: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 - OT

Nikita Kucherov snuck the tying goal past New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin on a 6-on-5 chance in the final minute of regulation on Saturday, but the Islanders won the game 33 seconds into overtime.

Jake Guentzel’s 26th goal of the season gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of the second period before the Islanders tied the game on a rebound chance for defenseman Adam Boqvist late in the middle frame.

Kyle Palmieri’s goal in the third period gave New York the lead before Kucherov’s shot bounced off an Islanders defender and into the net for the tying goal.

Tony DeAngelo won the game on a breakaway in overtime.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 33 saves, while Sorokin had 28 saves for the Islanders.

Tampa Bay is now 27-20-4 this season and hosts the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: NYI 13, TBL 12

Second period

TBL 1, NYI 0

5:39 Jake Guentzel (26) - Erik Cernak, Gage Goncalves

A slap shot by defenseman Erik Cernak was deflected home by forward Jake Guentzel near the right post of the New York net to open the scoring on Saturday.

TBL 1, NYI 1

18:15 Adam Boqvist (3) - Mathew Barzal, Simon Holmstrom

The Islanders tied the game with defenseman Adam Boqvist’s rebound chance following a breakaway by forward Mathew Barzal.

Shots on goal: NYI 17, TBL 9

Third period

NYI 2, TBL 1

6:41 Kyle Palmieri (14) - Maxim Tsyplakov

The Islanders took their first lead thanks to a one-timer by forward Kyle Palmieri at the right faceoff dot.

NYI 2, TBL 2

19:13 Nikita Kucherov (24) - Darren Raddysh, Brayden Point - 6-on-5

A Nikita Kucherov shot deflected off an Islanders defender with the Tampa Bay net empty in the game's final minute.

Overtime

NYI 3, TBL 2

00:33 Tony DeAngelo (1) - Unassisted

Tony DeAngelo’s first goal of the season won the game on a breakaway.

Total shots: NYI 36, TBL 30