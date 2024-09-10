Prospect Camp Watch: Dylan Duke

The Lightning’s top upcoming players are set to report to Prospect Camp on September 11 and the NHL Rookie Showcase to follow in Nashville on September 13. Admission to all games is free and open to the public, and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com. We’ll also be keeping an extra set of eyes on five of Tampa Bay’s intriguing prospects here on the site, starting with a set of previews to get you up to snuff ahead of camp. See you at puck drop.

Name: Dylan Duke

Age: 21

Position: LW

Shoots: L

Drafted: 126th Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning, 2021

2023-24 season: University of Michigan (NCAA): 41 GP, 26-23-49

The name Dylan Duke may ring a bell to Bolts fans—what with his prolific career at Michigan and “Dylan Duke” being an elite hockey name in general. But the lefty forward also helped lead Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship after notching a goal and four assists in seven contests, averaging 12:19 of ice time along the way.

The 21-year-old college star is a strong finisher and an unshakeable presence in front of the net despite his 5’10”, 175-lb frame. He doesn’t mind rolling up his sleeves, knocking in rebounds and tipping pucks on goal. All of which is why the Lightning signed Duke to a three-year contract this April, where he’ll likely start the season with the Syracuse Crunch.

Quick Hits:

