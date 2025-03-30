The Backcheck: Johansson sturdy as Lightning weather push from Islanders, win third straight game

Kucherov was the first player to find the back of the net in Saturday’s matinee when he entered the right side of the zone with speed and slipped a shot from the right faceoff circle off the far goalpost and in for a 1-0 lead 2:02 into the game.

Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix built on the lead with his fifth goal of the season, matching his career high in the process. Multiple Tampa Bay players crashed the Islander net for a loose puck, which flipped out to Perbix at the right point.

The defenseman sent his shot past New York goalie Ilya Sorokin for the 2-0 advantage 7:31 into the game.

A successful first period came to a close only after forward Brayden Point handed Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead with 2:03 left in the opening frame. Point found open ice near the left post again for the Lightning, and Ryan McDonagh fed him for the one-timer goal.

McDonagh’s assist followed a pregame ceremony on Saturday in which the 35-year-old defenseman was celebrated for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday.

"Unbelievable,” McDonagh said postgame of the ceremony. “The organization, all the guys, are so kind to me and my family there. It was special to have everybody here today and glad we got the win. It's been a great few days and just happy that the guys found a way to win the hockey game on top of what was going on for me.”

The Lightning scored the lone goal of period two on a 6-on-5 opportunity during a delayed penalty call on the Islanders.

Kucherov faked a shot near the right faceoff circle before dishing cross-ice to Point inside the left circle, where the latter scored with 17 seconds remaining in the period to make it 4-0.

Johansson was plenty busy on Saturday. He finished with 35 saves, including 27 across the first two periods.

“Thankfully for him, having not played in so long, that's the big story…is his performance tonight,” McDonagh said. “Having been away from us, hadn't played in a while, a phenomenal performance by Johansson tonight.”