The Backcheck: Johansson sturdy as Lightning weather push from Islanders, win third straight game

After tying their season high for goals in a game during Thursday’s 8-0 win over Utah Hockey Club, the Tampa Bay Lightning had no trouble keeping the offense flowing on Saturday.

Tampa Bay scored three goals in the first period, including Nikita Kucherov’s game-opening goal 2:02 into the game, to earn a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders at AMALIE Arena and stretch the team’s win streak to three games.

Offense was key, as was Tampa Bay goalie Jonas Johansson, who won in his first start since March 13.

Saturday marked the second straight game in which Tampa Bay was on the scoreboard before the game hit its third minute.

“For the most part, I've liked our starts this year,” Lightning forward Brayden Point said. “Pucks seem to be going in early for us, which is great. But I think for the most part I've liked our starts all year. I don't know if there's one thing you can point to, but I've liked our first periods.”

Brayden Point on the win over the Islanders

Kucherov was the first player to find the back of the net in Saturday’s matinee when he entered the right side of the zone with speed and slipped a shot from the right faceoff circle off the far goalpost and in for a 1-0 lead 2:02 into the game.

Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix built on the lead with his fifth goal of the season, matching his career high in the process. Multiple Tampa Bay players crashed the Islander net for a loose puck, which flipped out to Perbix at the right point.

The defenseman sent his shot past New York goalie Ilya Sorokin for the 2-0 advantage 7:31 into the game.

A successful first period came to a close only after forward Brayden Point handed Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead with 2:03 left in the opening frame. Point found open ice near the left post again for the Lightning, and Ryan McDonagh fed him for the one-timer goal.

McDonagh’s assist followed a pregame ceremony on Saturday in which the 35-year-old defenseman was celebrated for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday.

"Unbelievable,” McDonagh said postgame of the ceremony. “The organization, all the guys, are so kind to me and my family there. It was special to have everybody here today and glad we got the win. It's been a great few days and just happy that the guys found a way to win the hockey game on top of what was going on for me.”

The Lightning scored the lone goal of period two on a 6-on-5 opportunity during a delayed penalty call on the Islanders.

Kucherov faked a shot near the right faceoff circle before dishing cross-ice to Point inside the left circle, where the latter scored with 17 seconds remaining in the period to make it 4-0.

Johansson was plenty busy on Saturday. He finished with 35 saves, including 27 across the first two periods.

“Thankfully for him, having not played in so long, that's the big story…is his performance tonight,” McDonagh said. “Having been away from us, hadn't played in a while, a phenomenal performance by Johansson tonight.”

Ryan McDonagh reflects on the pregame ceremony.

New York began its push with a power-play goal from Ryan Pulock 5:58 into the third period, one that marked the first of three Islanders goals in a span of 2:49 that pulled the Islanders within a goal of Tampa Bay, 4-3.

With the Islanders’ net empty, New York forward Bo Horvat forced a turnover and found himself alone in front of the Tampa Bay net. Johansson denied the attempt, and moments later the home team was celebrating an empty-net goal by Jake Guentzel.

“It's a tough spot to be in when you’re not the goalie that's playing every second night and being in rhythm,” Cooper said. “And for him (Johansson) to come in and keep doing the job he's doing, it's a tribute to him.”

Kucherov led the Lightning on offense with a goal and three assists, becoming the fourth NHL player this season to record back-to-back games with four points. Point, Guentzel and Victor Hedman each had two assists.

The offense was there again for Tampa Bay, which aims to bring a better defensive effort when the two teams play a rematch in New York on Tuesday.

"We're getting down to the stretch here where playoffs are around the corner,” Anthony Cirelli said, “and we're in a tight race here to try and win the division...We've just got to man up and be a little bit better and stay focused and come to compete for a full 60 minutes.”

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

  1. Nikita Kucherov, TBL (Goal, 3 assists)
  2. Jonas Johansson, TBL (35 saves, win)
  3. Brayden Point, TBL (2 goals)

