Lightning sign F Connor Kurth to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract

Kurth, 21, skated in 40 games with University of Minnesota this season, recording 18 goals and 39 points with a team-leading four game-winning tallies

Kurth Contract
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Connor Kurth to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Kurth will report to the Syracuse Crunch and play the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an AHL tryout.

Kurth, 21, skated in 40 games with University of Minnesota this season, recording 18 goals and 39 points with a team-leading four game-winning tallies. The Lindstrom, Minnesota, native finished the campaign with a plus-31 rating, the highest among all Gopher skaters and tied for third in the NCAA. Among all Minnesota skaters, Kurth ranked first for plus/minus, second for goals and tied for second for points. He appeared in 115 career games with the Gophers, logging 32 goals and 71 points with six game-winners.

Kurth was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round, 192nd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

